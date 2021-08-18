We here in Vermont know and understand how to drive in the snow and ice (well, most of us anyway). We get the concept of not parking our vehicles on an ice-covered slope. Our belief (coupled with logic as well as gravity) is that the car would slide backwards and likely crash into something. With this piece of common sense, we tend not to park on icy slopes. This is not a party line thing, both Dems and Republicans alike (at least Vermont ones) won’t park this way. Even those that are “crazy left” or “gasbag talking point-spewing Republicans” know not to park on an icy slope or you’ll get to pay your deductible.
Now, let’s apply this “ice slope theory” to COVID! An unfortunate truth is that cases are surging again, and that words “lockdown” and “mask mandates” are beginning to be thrown around, too. The town of Brattleboro just made it mandatory to wear masks inside town-owned buildings. Did they do this because they like masks or because the Delta variant is spreading among the unvaccinated (or people who park on icy slopes) and folks are taking unnecessary risks? I feel Vermonters get it; after all, we have the highest rate of vaccinated people in the United States, and it’s because we practice common sense. Time and time again we follow a path that advances the culture, so I’m never truly concerned about my fellow Vermonters. Honestly, it’s what drove a lot of our new neighbors up here during the height of the pandemic.
I don’t think I’m pulling any punches when I suggest we’re a nation that is more concerned with the overall bottom line than we are human life. Honestly, why would places like Amazon and Walmart exist if we cared more about the people that worked there as opposed to saving two dollars on an 8 pack of toilet paper? So, it’s funny that people think it’s okay to ignore a miracle vaccine that will allow us to function normally. Nope, instead we’re slipping backwards, we’re just not being smart. I would like to say this to all the unvaccinated: we need to work so you need to do your part to make sure that happens. Which means you need to get the shot. Enough with the stupid talking points against getting it. I’m glad you’re not afraid, neither am I. But my lack of fear is science based; your lack of fear is FOX News based so I like my chances more.
Do I think we’ll shut down again? Probably not. But the one thing that will shut down is consumer confidence and that is something that will take a while to bounce back. Let’s face it, science or FOX News educated, if you feel as though you’re going to walk into a place and get sick, you’re probably not going in. But here’s my favorite statement of them all around masks: “You can mandate a mask in your business, and I can choose to shop somewhere else.” I absolutely love that one. You’re punishing a business for following science and trying to keep people safe because you won’t put a little piece of cloth over your face for five minutes. All because you feel your rights are being violated. Maybe you shouldn’t mistake a slight inconvenience for oppression.
I’ve had it with the “I will not comply – you can’t oppress me” crowd, you’re a dangerous lot. I felt that way when you were voting, and I feel that way now that you are completely ignoring rules that have been set into place. It’s because of you we’re taking two steps back after taking one step forward. Now everything is in play again. Before you get your boxers in a bunch, I understand your right to choose, and I’d love to have that conversation with you. Because if you’re asking for your rights to be protected, I’d be curious if you apply that across the boards. Do you respect that same freedom for all? Maybe some of you do, maybe you don’t. But you gotta admit, it would make for an interesting conversation, don’t you think? But I’m pretty sure I know the answer. Nonetheless, you’re the same crowd that buckles in, doesn’t get behind the wheel drunk and doesn’t have polio, so I know somewhere down the line you’re able to follow common sense.