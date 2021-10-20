You will all be dead by Friday …
Those that know the story hopefully know that I’m not seeking to kill anyone and know that I’m about to write about a horrific occurrence at Brattleboro Union High School. Graffiti found, written on a bathroom wall with words that threatened the entire student body population and anyone that worked at the high school. “You will all be dead by Friday.” It looks far less threatening when put into quotations, don’t you think? When dropped into quotes, you already know that it’s not coming from me and that eases the blood pressure. But the graffiti found at Brattleboro Union High School was not in quotations and, unlike this column, nobody signed their name to it.
It’s being called a prank, I guess. Well, I don’t think it’s funny; pranks are usually funny (although, the more I see of what passes as a prank these days, I don’t think many are funny). Frankly, this whole thing hyper focuses the attention on administrators and make them explain the unexplainable. It puts them in the unenviable position of trying to ease a thousand people who can’t be consoled. Why does this stuff happen? What is the cause of it? Are the threats real? Should we cancel school? These are just some of the questions that school administrators are dealing with and, if they get one answer wrong, they get strung up. It truly is an impossible situation to navigate. For now, it seems like the damage has been minimized to a scrub brush or a coat of paint. But what about the next time; will it go away as easily?
I can honestly say that through all my years in school I never had to deal with anything remotely resembling this type of thing. Was there an occasional hall fight? Sure, I was even a part of a few myself. But tempers would flare, and things would come to a head, and it was over. Did the fire alarm get pulled? Yup, once it did, but oddly enough, it was as result of a hallway fight and one guy got pushed into it and they both fessed up to it, so there was never any confusion. But there I go again, talking old days when we walked to school in snowstorms (for the record, we did walk to school in snowstorms).
I can’t imagine that any of this brings any administrator a decent night’s sleep: The new protocols that will need to be created. The new rules around bathroom use and how do you return the morale to your student body? Here’s one for you, the taxpayer, should it be decided that the current security system is no longer doing the job, that falls on you and me the taxpayers. But, we should never question what it all costs; safety doesn’t have a price tag. You should question parenting. I’m sorry, but if I acted a fool while in class or school and word made it home, I was done! My mother and father would, as they say, tear me a new one, and all of my friends’ folks were the same way. Again, maybe it’s an old school way of child rearing and, yes, most of that stuff is frowned upon today. But let’s not pretend that this new way of doing things is effective.
Guns are showing up on school property and, shortly after that, threatening words on a school wall. These are serious matters. I’m not suggesting that schools aren’t used to dealing with a difficult school population, but it seems like things have more of a war zone feeling and, you’ll excuse me for saying so, they don’t pay anyone enough in that building to deal with these types of problems. If you’ve been critical of how things are dealt with, then I ask you reconsider and understand that all these people want to do is teach and put out healthy humans. But if they feel as though they are living in a pressure cooker that’s ready to explode, then they can’t teach those kids, they are only able to keep them safe until the final bell rings. Is that what this generation deserves? I don’t think so.