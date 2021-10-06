I grew up in an era when the catalog was analog. I’ve appreciated the advances that digital products have offered us but, make no bones about it, it has now officially taken more than it has provided. Social media is leading the charge for making sure that we get no credible information. Yes, a president coined the term “Fake News,” but it took a digital path to get that amount of traction. We do have the choice to either travel the road or not, but let’s be realistic, it’s like asking an American not to burn fossil fuels. It’s no longer realistic for any of us to walk away from digital platforms. System after system is being deployed and we’ve become more and more reliant on them. Let’s remember one thing, shall we: systems run the business, but people run the systems. I think we tend to forget this small yet vital detail. Over and over, I see it, people subscribe to a digital system and expect it to simply work, and I’m here to tell you, that is not how this works.
Only a few days ago, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were offline for six hours and we got a look at what it might be like without them impacting our day to day. For six hours we had to search for information on our own. For six hours we enjoyed a meme-less day without some sort of misleading political narrative. Big question, did you survive? Sure you did. You know why, because this isn’t a wildfire or some 100-year flood that scorches the landscape. Truthfully, it’s the opposite; if it went away, we’d figure it out. Just like we did when Irene hit and like California does every year; it burns, we figure it out.
Let’s chat for a moment about relying on the internet to help you figure it out. It can’t, it won’t, and furthermore it can only do what we tell it to do and then we blame it when we don’t like what we told it to say. At the end of the day, can a digital platform move the needle and support your community? I suppose it could if you paid enough and geographically targeted an ad to that specific demographic you’re looking for. But will it show up, will it volunteer, will it stand shoulder to shoulder with you and fight the good fight? Quick answer is no. You know that when you feed money to the digital realm, it’s gone, you’ll never see it again. Hopefully it does its job and brings people to you, but make no bones about it, you are feeding dollars into a one-way funnel. I understand that the way we do business has changed and everyone flocks to what they feel they can afford or, better yet, get for free. That’s completely normal, but what I’m suggesting is these digital platforms are slowly bleeding us out.
Again, I always feel as though I need to repeat myself and say that I understand the power of the internet and the amount of people it can reach. I also recognize that’s not always a bad thing. Hell, I use my social media platforms to fund raise and usually find a couple hundred extra dollars from old friends. So, for those reasons I do love the power of the internet. But there must be an understanding about where the money goes and where it doesn’t go. You’ve heard me say that, of every dollar that is spent locally, 73 cents of it stays here. I feel as though when we spend money on digital non-local platforms, zero stays here. Let’s face it, when was the last time Amazon, Facebook, Twitter or Google sponsored your kid’s little league team or contributed to any of my fund personal fund raisers? You know the answer.
Take a ride out to the simplest example of how we support each other. Drive to any little league field and you’ll see banner after banner of local businesses and craftspeople adorning the outfield fence. These are the folks that we should be actively supporting, not the ads that pop up in our social media feed. It’s important to keep this information in front of us and understand how we are slowly killing our own communities.