Let the debate begin, to vaccinate or not to vaccinate? For me the answer is easy: vaccinate. As soon as it becomes available to me, I will take the vaccine. I understand that there are a myriad of unknowns with a vaccine that was developed at seemingly breakneck pace. But keep in mind that a lot of this science was developed already; it just needed to be pointed towards the novel coronavirus, and it was. We’ve been watching as our frontline workers have begun to get the vaccine and all indications are (thus far), no serious side effects. I know all the arguments that are going to be made. What happens in six weeks, six months and six years? I understand those arguments and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about them myself.
I guess in order to make the informed decision around taking or not taking the vaccine you should know that this vaccine represents a decade of research. The process began as a way to combat SARS and MERS. MERS had a vaccine that was never used but scientists advanced their knowledge of COVID-19 without even knowing it. COVID and MERS are from the same family. So, “Operation Warp Speed” was truly just a funding source to push the final product out. But of course, the current administration is laying the groundwork for a chaotic transfer of power which will likely further the delay of the vaccine actually reaching all of us in a timely manner. I guess that part shouldn’t surprise us, but you would think, with the number of people dying now larger than when the pandemic started … well, you’d think some focus would be put on distribution.
What truly drives the skepticism around the new COVID vaccine is disinformation. Things like the vaccine carrying nano chips that will track our every move. Sorry, that’s called a cell phone. If you have a cell phone and you’re spouting this nonsense, please sit down, the adults are talking. Another favorite of mine from the pages of “My Conspiratorial Life” is that the vaccine will re-wire your DNA and make you transhuman. Sorry, again, that one is called Monsanto. Because if you’re not eating locally sourced food, chances are that you are likely putting things in your body that are “reprogramming” your DNA. For years I’ve blamed our food supply on things like cancer. While I’m on this topic, Bill Gates did not create the coronavirus so there would be mandatory vaccinations of all U.S. citizens. I’m guessing that he was simply using his platform to advocate for the science.
All of this leads to civil disobedience from the anti-vaxxers and the “I will not comply” crew. They’ll suck all of the air out of the positive conversation we should be having. With the Biden-Harris administration coming in with a 100-day mask mandate, this has really whipped up the Covidiots. As governors roll out stricter and stricter rules around how businesses operate, those businesses then in turn defy those orders with very public displays claiming their businesses as autonomous zones. But it doesn’t work like that; if it did, I could claim to be a sovereign citizen every April so I could get out of paying taxes (and truth be told, I’m not even sure how that works).
As vaccines start to enter into the arms of our doctors, first responders, front line workers and Mike “The Virus was a Hoax” Pence, we should all be seeing light at the end of the tunnel. This does not mean you can burn your mask. In fact, it should make you more diligent about wearing one. After all, if the Trump administration simply mandated mask wearing right out of the gate we would not have the death rate we do and we would likely have a better handle on what 2021 would look like. But we don’t, so here we are. But back to my opening statement, vaccinate or not vaccinate? Since we live in a free country, it’s completely up to you and regardless of your decision the one thing you must do is respect your fellow citizen and wear a mask.