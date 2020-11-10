Well, the scorched earth candidate lost his bid to finish the job. As Gerald Ford once said, “Our long national nightmare is over.” We can finally usher in diplomacy and calm, we can finally restore our faith in the press. We can start to believe 50 percent of what our President tells us (HEY! I’m a realist), as opposed to nothing. It may not have been the blue wave in the sense of turning the electoral map blue, but it was a referendum that we’re over his lying, his administration and anyone named Trump ginning up a nation. As votes continue to trickle in, we’ll see wider and wider divides, but not so big that we should lose sight that every other person you see voted for the other guy.
Fireworks went off in London, bells rang in France, world leaders Tweeted out congratulations and Canada’s Trudeau I think breathed a sigh of relief right along with us. But before that, we all sat on pins and needles as election day turned into election week. We watched as these tiny batches came in from Pennsylvania, but then we noticed that the incumbent’s lead was shrinking. Sure, it was like a death from a thousand paper cuts, but then on Saturday morning they announced it for Biden and half a nation celebrated and half a nation began to cry fraud. We knew there was no way around that. So much damage has been done over the last four years that it didn’t matter who won, the other side was going to scream fraud. And that is truly sad. Our muscle memory is democracy, we should never lose sight of that. When people show up and cast their vote, it counts; we as Americans have to live with those results and every four years we get to choose again.
On this Veterans Day we need to focus on the democracy that these men and women fought to protect. It would be nice if we put aside our political differences and come to together as a nation. But we won’t, we’ll stay divided as he continues to rile his base with false accusations. I’ve been writing this column for nearly 20 years. I’ve received threats of bodily harm, I’ve been accosted while casting my ballot, I’ve been yelled at for my opinion and all of that has happened in the last four years (that is the absolute truth). I blame Trump for gas lighting and making it acceptable to handle each other with violence. Those are not words that a president should ever utter. So, I will remain cautiously optimistic and do what I can to remind us that we all want the same thing, our families safe, enough money to do the things we want to do and a nation that pulls together and helps those that can’t help themselves. But, I will keep my gloves on; I’ll have an olive branch in one hand and a tire iron in the other and I won’t be afraid to use either.
But how do we move forward? We’re reaching record numbers each and every day with the coronavirus. Trump is diligently working to disenfranchise the American voter, while also guaranteeing there will not be a peaceful transfer of power. I can remember writing columns about George W. Bush that complained about how he governed, but when he exited the office, I didn’t feel this level of despair for our country. I truly hoped to write an uplifting column that would make everyone feel warm and fuzzy. But I don’t think throwing words at you like, “we have to reach out and be kind,” or “we’ll repair ourselves” ... it’s not realistic.
Maybe I can leave you with this. I’ve done a couple of Ironman Triathlons. For those of you that don’t know, it’s a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, 26.2 mile run, all of which has to be completed in 16 hours and 50 minutes. When you finish one of these all you really want to do is settle your body down, eat something and go to sleep. But when you wake up the next day you feel fantastic; tired still, but fantastic. You might be a little sore, but you’ll talk to anyone who will listen to you about what you’ve been through. I’m guessing today we all feel like that – all of us.