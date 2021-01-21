The Brattleboro Baha’i Community is observing World Religion Day today.
Initially a Baháʼí observance, World Religion Day was inspired by the Baháʼí principles of the oneness of religion and of progressive revelation, which describe religion as evolving continuously throughout the history of humanity. Its aim is to promote inter-faith understanding and harmony through a variety of events held around the globe that acknowledge the similarities that religions share.
Religious teachings provide foundational principles that help communities function together for the common good. In the words of Shoghi Effendi, Guardian of the Baha’i Faith, “...The inestimable value of religion is that when a man is vitally connected with it, through a real and living belief in it and in the Prophet who brought it, he receives a strength greater than his own which helps him to develop his good characteristics and overcome his bad ones. The whole purpose of religion is to change not only our thoughts but our acts; when we believe in God and His Prophet and His teachings, we find we are growing even though we perhaps thought ourselves incapable of growth and change.”
It seems clear in view of current social unrest and isolation that there is a need for finding strength through our belief systems that remind us of the nobility of our spirit to practice such eternal principles of love, compassion, forgiveness, equity and justice as we strive to carry out our common task to promote the peace and regeneration of the world.
On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the Baha’i International Community launched a statement inviting UN officials, ambassadors of member states, non-governmental organizations and other social actors to explore themes concerning humanity’s movement toward universal peace. This statement, “A Governance Befitting: Humanity and the Path Toward a Just Global Order” has stimulated profound reflection and thoughtful discussion about the role of international structures available to address the needs of a world struggling to come together in unity and peace.
Azza Karam, Secretary General of Religions for Peace, says of the statement: “It speaks powerfully to the moment of now and to the needs of every single human being on this earth and every single institution.” She continues: “I am particularly taken by how clear and articulate and eloquent the statement is on the need for us to … come together. The Baha’i Faith has always inspired me to understand something that is fundamental to all faith traditions around the world: the acknowledgement … of the fact that we are all one. … Our survival on this planet, the planet’s survival, is fundamentally dependent on whether or not we will get this simple fact deep into our systems. We thrive when we are one. We self-destruct when we believe that our boundaries matter.
“The statement also recognizes that the transformation that is ongoing is a gradual process, it is a step-by-step process, but that every step makes the next possible.”
Sovaida Ma’ani Ewing of the Center for Peace and Global Governance says, “We are becoming aware that being one organism makes us open to global challenges. But we realize that we lack precisely the global decision-making structures needed to tackle these problems. This is why new structures such as a directly-elected international body are needed.”
The Brattleboro Baha’i Community has prepared an inspirational program that honors the major religions of the world and celebrates the over-arching truth that God is one and that religion, likewise is one, leading to the recognition of the oneness of humanity as the basis for overcoming all prejudices that divide, demean and dishonor any segment of society.
For information about this World Religion Day program, email vermontbahais@gmail.com or visit our national website www.bahai.us.