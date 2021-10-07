Q: What do you still have after you throw it out?
A: Your back.
A couple months ago I threw my back out, which is a fairly common occurrence for middle-aged people. Teenagers can do a skateboard jump off of a roof while tucking their ankles into their ears, with no negative effects on their spinal column whatsoever. But for us old people, any time you do something crazy like bend over to put a plate in the dishwasher, or lean out of your chair to grab something that fell, you’re basically risking completely destroying your back.
When I injured my back, I was standing in the kitchen. Not bending or leaning over, just standing — which as you may know, is on the list of dangerous activities for people who are middle-aged. And sure enough, that was enough for me to suddenly experience a great deal of pain. Which incidentally, is a weird phrase.
“Do you want any pain?”
“Oh, no thanks, it is 2021 so I think we’ve got quite enough to go around.”
“Are you sure? It won’t even cost you a bend or a lean, it’s basically pain for nothing, this is a really great deal you should absolutely take advantage of.”
“Welllll, I don’t know... let me think about it.”
“If you act now, we’ll throw in some free guilt so you can also feel bad while you feel bad.”
“Wow, that is a great deal! I’ll take it!”
I never did have a spine when it came to negotiating. So sure enough, I got the back pain and some guilt to go with it. The guilt is because the back pain is my fault. If I had lived a better life, been a better person with a better back, I wouldn’t have these problems. I know that exercise is the main way to ward off back pain. I should have been more like my father, who is constantly exercising and playing tennis. Sure, he’s had half a dozen knee surgeries, but he rarely complains of back pain.
The problem with exercise is that most exercise tends to make use of your back, due to the inconvenient fact that it’s connected to your front and sides. Naturally, everyone has helpfully told me that to avoid back pain I should be doing lots of stretches, sit-ups, and other things that hurt my back. So when someone tells me to exercise, I tend to respond by suggesting exorcise — I tell them to get the hell out.
Another reason my back is not as good as it could be is that I have terrible posture. Even calling it posture is probably giving it too much credit. At best, it’s pretending to be posture. It’s an imposture. I am pretty much poured into my chair, where I curl up into a ball hunched over my desk like a scrivener. I also respond to most social invitations like Bartleby the Scrivener. I guess I’ve always wanted to be a scrivener.
After all, anyone can be a writer. You probably know tons of writers, you’ve probably written lots of things yourself. What’s so special about being a writer? But a scrivener, that’s a different story. How many scriveners do you know? Have you ever done any scrivening yourself? Probably not. If you’re at a party and someone introduces themselves as a writer, you probably try to find another conversation. But if someone introduces themself as a scrivener, you’re immediately interested and want to ask how they got into scrivening.
All of which could be written off as just a great deal of silliness. Which it is. I’m finally recovering from injuring my back, so I’m providing this silliness for you to read. What a great deal!