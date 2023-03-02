Purim Palooza

All are invited to join us for our Purim Palooza, taking place at the Vermont Jazz Center on Saturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. And if you have children ages 5-12, join us for mask making, noisemaker making, hamantaschen baking and a brilliant puppet show with talkinghandstheatre.com at our community home in West Brattleboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. (Please contact me at ravamita@bajcvermont.org if you are not members of the Jewish community and would like to join us for the family Purim on Sunday.)