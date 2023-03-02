Purim is a minor Jewish holiday. Since I was about 12 years old, it has been my least favorite. I have been averse to raucous partying my whole life, challenged by masks and costumes, uncomfortable acting, and I’ve never liked the effects of alcohol. In short, you might say I'm overly serious.
At the other end of the spectrum, Yom Kippur is my favorite holiday. It is the culmination of a 40-day period of reflection and making amends, a day of prayer, fasting and awe. On Yom Kippur, we are reminded that we are tiny specks in the universe, fragile, mortal, and that, ultimately, our fate is in the hands of forces beyond us.
These two holidays are connected in several ways. In a literal way, they are almost the same word, as another name for Yom Kippur is Yom Hakippurim, which literally means the Day of Atonements, but could also be translated as “the day like Purim.” An implication of this is that what seem like opposites are often very similar when you delve deeper. This is suggested in the mitzvah (commandment) that on Purim, we should be so intoxicated that we cannot distinguish between “Blessed is Mordecai” (the hero of the story, together with Esther) and “Cursed is Haman” (the villain).
On a physical level, both fire and ice burn. Emotionally, deep grief and tremendous joy can feel similar — they meet in love. Individuals with intense, polarized opinions are often very similar. Those who make great efforts not to be like their parents usually end up realizing how fundamentally similar they are. Take some time to think about how apparent opposites are similar in your experience.
Purim is also about the reversal of fortune. Haman, the king’s vizier, plots to kill all the Jews in the Persian empire because Mordecai the Jew won’t bow down to him. In the end, Haman is hanged, and Mordecai becomes the vizier. This story is recounted in the Biblical Book of Esther. While Orthodox Jews believe that the Purim story is historical, there is no evidence that any of it actually took place. It is both a farce, and a revenge fantasy of an oppressed people.
Another important fact about the Book of Esther is that God’s name does not appear in it even once. Esther, the name that Hadassah (her birth name) is given when she goes to compete in King Ahasuerus’ contest for a new queen, is based on the name of the Mesopotamian goddess of love and sexuality, Ishtar. But also, in Hebrew, Esther shares the root of the word for hidden. This hiddenness has a double meaning in the story. Esther must hide her Jewish identity from the king, and God is hidden in the frivolity and farce of the Purim story and the entire festival. But hidden does not mean absent. While it appears that everything in the story happens through either human agency (Esther's courage) or through chance (Purim literally means "lots," as in lottery) the miraculous twist of fate and how it happens, can also be seen as divine intervention.
So although I began this piece by saying that Purim is my least favorite holiday, this serious rabbi must admit that there is more to it than meets the eye. I promise to make an effort to embrace the silliness and fun this year. I might even imbibe half a glass of wine. I'll definitely be dancing.