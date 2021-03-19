The sparkle in Mildred’s eyes was unmistakable. “Well, that’s really something to look forward to!”
Since January of last year Thompson House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brattleboro took steps to protect our residents and staff from SARS-CoV-2, including restricting all visitors and volunteers from access. Day after day, week after week, the restrictions — while successful — have been severe and they have taken a toll on our residents. Thompson House, which is usually a busy hub of comings and goings, suddenly became very “buttoned down” and quiet.
The restrictions worked; no Thompson House residents contracted COVID-19. But our residents and families have been struggling with the separation and enduring difficult weeks and months. The loneliness this causes our residents has an impact on our whole team.
Before the pandemic, the residents were busy with performances, activities, outings, and family meetings. This last year was difficult for us as well; the entire team is overjoyed that we have scheduled local musician Ron Banks to perform on March 29.
Making these plans was a definite sign of hope on the horizon. As we see the number of new cases of COVID-19 declining in nursing homes here in Vermont and nationally, we remain vigilant and are now able to shift our focus to recovering and restoring. Recovering the joy of human connection and our sense of humor.
We have started in–person visitation again; we are slowly repairing the damage this virus has done to our elder residents of Brattleboro.
We still wear masks and goggles, we still distance, we have to remain careful; there is no quick and easy “return to normal” for Thompson House or, perhaps, for any of us. But just like Mildred said, “That’s really something to look forward to!”