Thompson House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brattleboro has maintained its perfect record of no resident infections. We were again able to remove and quarantine the recent COVID positive employee before any spread to residents and staff. This is the second time that the governor’s focus on Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) testing has protected the residents. Of note is that the affected employee had received the first Pfizer vaccine dose prior to the positive test. This suggests that we must remain vigilant in masking and distancing even as we feel that we are “protected.”
More vaccine specific guidance for SNFs was released (last week), and the Health Department and the Division of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living held a conference call to review the new recommendations. The administration is continuing with efforts to reduce quarantine time for vaccinated residents, and has allowed for more resident involvement in group activities, group dining, and entertainers coming back into the facilities. It is great to see the residents looking forward to their favorite activities again. This is going to mean so much to their health and attitude; it has been so hard on them.
Our local Post Acute COVID Response group has also been a fantastic resource in our response to this pandemic. Coordinating with local SNFs and residential care homes, they have ensured a thoughtful and methodic approach to protecting the long-term care residents in Brattleboro. Most recently, and as pharmacies administering the vaccine complete their SNF facility clinic, we have been able to identify best practices, and mount a well-coordinated provision of vaccines to ensure that new employees and residents get vaccinated. The whole community of Brattleboro really benefits from such a tight–knit participation from all area facilities.
Ronald Veenema, DVM, president of the Thompson House board of directors noted: “Dealing with COVID-19 has produced unprecedented changes for all of us in 2020 and into 2021. As president of the board I am aware of the additional challenges faced by Thompson House since the beginning of the pandemic. Given the statistics from many facilities caring for our elderly population, the fact that not one of our Thompson House residents contracted the disease is to be commended. We applaud our entire staff for their diligent adherence to infection control.”
The credit really goes to our infection prevention team and everyone here who has adhered to our sometimes very rigorous infection control practices. Mark Malloy, RN, director of nursing, commented on these efforts:
“Since March of 2020 our infection control team has been dedicated to the protection of our residents and their families as well as our own staff and their families. Following state and federal guidelines have led us, at times, to be forced to close the facility to family visits and restrictions on all who do enter the facility.
“We have done our utmost to maintain communication and provide alternate contact between residents and their families through video chat, window visits, and telephone calls. As a team we have always sided on what was safest for our residents. Sometimes this means going beyond what is required to ensure that Thompson House Nursing Home and Residential Care Home remain COVID free.
“Going forward we will continue to do everything within our power to keep COVID at bay. Following the governor’s recommendations of masking, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and all other measures for as long as this takes. The journey is not yet over.”