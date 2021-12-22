“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity.
It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stand in its path.”
— Agatha Christie
Tears streamed down my face as I listened to Rebecca Andrews tell me her family’s ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) story. On July 20, she had buried her son, Ethan, at just 29 years old. Three weeks before that, her 30-year-old son, John, had been diagnosed with ALS. Now John, too, was dying from the same mutation that had killed his brother, grandfather and great grandfather before him. What words do you offer to console the inconsolable grief of a mother not only losing one son but two?
We cried many tears that night during our first conversation on Dec, 5 – the shared birthday of her boys, born exactly one year apart.
Last Thursday night, tears streamed down our faces for another reason.
The Senate passed a bill that will enable people with ALS get access to promising drugs to help them fight for a few more holidays with their families. The ACT for ALS is now on its way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Rebecca helped make that happen.
Before Ethan died, he made Rebecca and John promise to stay in the fight to change the future of ALS. John honored his promise to his brother as long as he could. As a nurse, John knew what his future foretold. He shared videos of ‘A Day in the Life’ of an ALS patient: the trach he needed to breath, the cough assist machine to force phlegm out of his lungs, the suction device that kept him from aspirating on his own saliva. He allowed people to watch as his body became its own coffin.
John was brilliant, but realistic. He knew no one understood what ALS does to a body and he knew Congress needed to witness the unfolding tragedy. On Zoom calls, first his slurred voice told their family’s story. Later when ALS took his speech, it didn’t take his voice. Unable to use his arms, but still able to move his legs, he would type with his toes on a piece of cardboard to deliver the haunting message to Congress to pass the ACT for ALS. Rebecca was his voice then and she continues to be that voice now – for both her boys.
When John’s body was no longer strong enough to participate, Rebecca kept fighting. She shared the story of John picking out the granite for his own gravestone – at 31 years old.
On one of the last Zoom calls with Senator Sanders’ office, Rebecca’s granddaughter sat on her lap. Through her anguished tears, she implored:
“Look at her. Look at this precious little girl. This is Ethan’s daughter. She has a 50-50 chance of having the same mutation that stole her Dad. No father daughter-dances. No dad to walk her down the aisle. I want you to look her in the eyes and explain to me why you won’t sponsor this bill to give her a chance to live.”
Losing a child is a guttural, inexplicable pain. Every breath is labored. Every waking moment is tortured. Now double that.
The pain is so inexplicable that most people run away. But Rebecca is as courageous as her sons. Too late for John and Ethan, but not too for her granddaughter. Not too late for so many other mothers.
John’s last request was for his burial to be with his face painted like a Scottish Warrior, with the family’s tartan plaid scarf wrapped around his neck. The last act of a mother’s love was to paint the face of her beloved son. Last promise kept.
As Christmas approaches, please pray for Rebecca’s family that the ACT for ALS will mean they won’t have any more empty seats at their holiday table.