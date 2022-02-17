Okay, full disclosure. I’m a fan of Robert’s Rules of Order, which in Vermont is the default standard for procedure at town meeting, including Brattleboro’s Representative Town Meeting. Yet I recognize there’s a range of opinion about this seemingly ever present set of guidelines for facilitating meetings.
Henry Martyn Robert was not the first person to create rules by which meetings are run, but he was once asked to chair a town meeting, made a mess of it, and decided to figure out how to do it better. After investigating a number of parliamentary and legislative rulebooks (which can vary widely), he found no commonly accepted rules to guide ordinary citizens and their deliberative bodies. As a result, he created a handbook for people like himself to use.
The basic idea of Robert’s Rules is that fairness and efficiency are equally important in getting things done. But how to promote one without sacrificing the other? Clearly there are some tradeoffs, but by affirming everyone’s right to have their say, and by permitting the majority opinion to rule in the end, the two crucial goals of fairness and efficiency can be pursued simultaneously.
Under Robert’s Rules, all proposed actions begin with a motion made by a member of the group. A motion is simply a proposal for something to be done, or said, or funded by the group. The motion must then be seconded, indicating that at least two people want to talk about it. Then the discussion can begin.
Every member of the group has a right to speak to the motion. To prevent hijacking of the discussion each member may speak only once until everyone else has had a chance. Also, the remarks must be about the motion, that is, they must be germane, rather than straying off into other matters. When the speaking is done (and there are ways for the discussion to be limited), a vote is held and the decision is recorded.
Although simple in outline, there are a number of potential detours in getting from the motion to the vote. What if someone has a better idea and wants to change the motion? What if someone thinks the rules are not being correctly followed? What if some type of emergency suddenly arises and must be addressed? For these and other reasons, Robert’s Rules establish an order of precedence for business to occur. The order of precedence helps determine when and what kind of interruptions can take place, when and how motions can be made, amended, postponed, or reconsidered, and what events take priority within the process.
Yes, it can get complex, but consider how things might go without an ordered set of rules to follow. Who would get to address the group? How would the discussion be kept on track? How long would the meeting last? What would happen if a decision could not be reached or if more information were needed? If all these things were determined by who had the loudest voice or the most muscle, surely any hope of fairness would be gone.
And yes, people feel intimidated by rules they don’t understand, and many people don’t understand Robert’s Rules. When people don’t understand what is going on, they may feel confused, disrespected, and angry.
A lack of understanding also creates the potential for rules to be used to manipulate the meeting. Rather than promoting fairness, the rules might be used to achieve or to prevent a specific outcome. Understanding the rules provides a way around this pitfall.
While the whole of Robert’s Rules comprises a sizable book, there are many summaries available that present the main points within a few pages for ease of understanding and reference.
Brattleboro’s annual Representative Town Meeting is on Saturday, March 19. I believe RTM could be more fair and more efficient if the representatives were to become more familiar with the rules in advance. Fortunately we have an opportunity to do just that.
Musician, educator, and town meeting rep Andy Davis has put together a video introduction to Robert’s Rules of Order. Andy’s presentation was Zoomed live on January 12, and is now available through BCTV at https://www.brattleborotv.org/brattleboro-rtm-steering-committee/roberts-rules-training-11222. And he’s planning to repeat his presentation live on Zoom in early March, so keep an eye out for that, too.
In closing, I find it difficult not to be alarmed right now by the fragile state of American democracy. Too many people seem not to understand, or not to care, how democracy works. Brattleboro’s Representative Town Meeting is as local a representative democracy as you’re likely to find. Let’s each do our part to participate, and participate well.
Perhaps the message will percolate upward from here.