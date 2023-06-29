The Windham County Heat Fund, an IRS non-profit, was started in 2005 by me and Daryl Pillsbury. We never intended to create a fund that would keep going for so long, but the need never decreases. So we raise money every year and rely on a generous community to do the heavy lifting for us. They always come through, and we, and the people we help, are grateful for the support.
This past heating season, 81 individuals and a number of local businesses and churches donated a total of $55,542. Daryl and I continue to work for the fund without compensation, and we have almost no administrative expenses. The money we raise goes directly to fuel companies.
We try to vet applications and rely on local human service agencies as well as the front-line people at local fuel dealers to help us make sure we are helping the people who need it the most. The fund provided fuel to 109 people and families, and we spent $62,576 for oil, propane, kerosene, wood pellets, wood and electricity.
The amazing story of our fundraising is that we put very little effort into raising money. Over the years, most of our donors have sent us a check on a regular basis, and it seems miraculous that this happens because we don’t have a website, we don’t have a mailing list, and we don’t make public pleas, except for a yearly letter to the editor in local publications. It is a testament to the generosity and uniqueness of our community.
We want to thank the Brattleboro VFW, Sunrise Rotary, Clear Solutions, the Brattleboro Elks, Mary Meyer Corporation, Guilford Community Church, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and the First United Church and Dave Snyder and Sara Coffey. The Willard Trust has been a faithful yearly supporter, and we are thankful for that.
Daryl and I often consider ending the work of the heat fund, but then we hear from someone that we helped, and we know that the need never goes away. The gap between the have’s and have not’s is greater than it has ever been, and there is no indication that we will be living in a society of economic equality anytime soon.
We can step back and try to look at the big picture, but, in the end, we are changing the world with small efforts that make a big difference. Sadly, one of the common stories we hear is that of a person who may have been recently diagnosed with cancer or has a brush with death because of an accident.
In our society, people who have those experiences generally lose their job and their health insurance almost instantly, and their life ends up in the toilet. No one can plan for these kinds of catastrophes, but when they happen, people have to scramble to find local resources. When they contact us or when a case worker calls us, we respond with minimal paperwork and give people the fuel they no longer can afford.
We also hear from people who have to work two or three jobs just to pay the rent and keep the family going. Heating fuel tends to drop down on the priority list, and a family can end up trying to stretch each gallon and live at 55 degrees. It is not a comfortable or safe thing to do, and when we find out about these people, we fill their tanks.
The heat fund mostly helps people once a year, and we try to ask people not to rely on us every year. We look at each situation on a case-by-case basis, and we do not have strict rules. Life is complicated, and so are our decisions.
We were able to head into the last heating season with a small surplus, and that meant we could help people before fuel assistance programs started in late November. That surplus is still available for next fall.
We accept donations anytime. You can send a check made out to the Windham County Heat Fund c/o Richard Davis, 63 Cedar Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or donate directly to our account at Brattleboro Savings and Loan.