I was a cop … for three hours! Well, I sat in a cruiser and witnessed what an actual cop goes through, but I was in the front seat! I’m not the first to do this as a member of the Brattleboro Select Board and I will certainly not be the last, but I am the one with the platform to tell you about it. I rode with Officer Cody Johnson, and I would like to thank him firsthand for carrying me along; it’s probably not terribly easy having some pedestrian along asking questions the whole time. Nonetheless I got to witness firsthand what our police department does on a nightly basis in real time.
Our night started with a transport of someone who was being “released on conditions.” I honestly don’t know if I can give you details, so I won’t, but for the purpose of this experience I think the eyewitness view is all you need anyway. Our PD doesn’t just open the door and push these people out, they take them home, so they just don’t spill back onto the streets only to wind up back in the holding tank. I’ve written columns about “released on conditions” and how deflating it can be to our police department, at least in my humble opinion. But to see it play out in real time … well, again, in my opinion it was worse than I thought.
Once we dropped off the transport, we needed to follow that up with a wellness check. I phoned in one of these during that last snowstorm, the one that knocked us all for a loop, and this very same police department found my wellness check person alive, but in rough shape. If I had waited another day, who knows, so I’m glad I did it when I did. I know we all hesitate to do these things because nobody wants to be that nosey neighbor, but I do urge you to do it anyway, especially if we’re checking on our elderly who live alone. The police department got a call from a local retailer stating they hadn’t heard from this person in days and that was highly unusual (just another reason to shop locally if you ask me). This person was in good health and Officer Johnson took the time to let them know a few things and we were on our way.
The rest of the evening was what I would call baby-sitting calls — not language the police department would ever use when they describe what they do. But trust me when I tell you about the time-suck our understaffed police department goes through when they 23 and 24 out of things (23 is radio talk for, "We’re doing a thing," 24 is radio talk for, "We’re done with that thing" … I think). I didn’t just interact with Officer Johnson, I got to interact with a few of our cops and they all seem to be doing the same thing: talking to people, and trying to convince them to behave better, or take better care of their stuff, or to clean up their mess. I mean it goes on and on, it's the sole reason I could never do that job. But the people that do that job at least here in Brattleboro do it with the utmost respect and empathy, in case you were wondering. I'm sure there are days when their patience is tested, but it never seems to come across that way.
At the end of the day, we’re a town like any other town; we have issues, we need a police force to help with those issues. We are lucky to have the PD that we have. These are people that get it, and they want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Of course, this is something I already knew going into my ride-along, and my belief in this department and the work they do was only reinforced. See, I really thought a ride-along was just going to be some kind of performative thing, but I quickly saw from the first moment that there is no room for theatrics because we’re dealing with real things in real time with no second chances to get it right. Thankfully, the Brattleboro Police Department seem to get it right.