People tend to view the world with some pessimism, and who can blame them? COVID-19 fatalities worldwide are heading toward 2 million and cases exceed 80 million. In the United States deaths are rising to 340,000 and 19 million cases. Even Vermont is experiencing increases with 129 deaths and over 7,000 cases.
But the surging epidemic is narrowing our vision, causing us to overlook positive events. Medical advances, unintended consequences on our behavior, and anticipated changes in travel and politics are developments worthy of our attention.
The development of vaccines is advancing. Five vaccines for COVID are under development in the United States. Nearly 500,000 people in our country have volunteered be part of trials. The first COVID vaccinations have been given to health workers.
Improvements in treatments for a variety of cancers are moving forward. Wild polio has been eliminated in Africa. Hepatitis B cases in children under 5 have dropped. Overall mortality for children under 5 has decreased and 95 percent of children live until age 15.
World-wide access to electricity has increased, improving education, food production, health, and comfort. Carbon emissions have dropped because solar and wind energy costs are declining as well as the recession caused by COVID. Cities are reducing their carbon footprints at an accelerating rate. The United States is poised to rejoin the Paris Agreement.
A variety of birds and mammals have been saved from extinction during the pandemic. Reduced human presence due to stay-at-home orders has resulted in more animal sightings and people have had more time to observe and appreciate animals. Vermonters are reporting spotting rafters or flocks of turkeys, bobcats, coyotes, bears and fox with some regularity. Hundreds of new creatures have been discovered. One of the more exotic is the Loureedia Phoenixi spider from Iran.
Pet stores and animal shelters have had a run on adoptions, as people have sought companions during an isolating time. Stores have reported high demand and lower inventory with wait lists for certain breeds.
The travel industry, hard hit during the pandemic, will change in some positive ways. Popular locations (Machu Picchu, the Taj Mahal, Venice), previously overwhelmed by excessive tourism, are recovering.
Road trips and camping will remain popular choices. Air travel will return more gradually and planes will be using sustainable fuels in the future, enabling us to continue reducing emissions. Attractive pricing and flexibility for changes in plans or cancellations will entice travelers.
It is anticipated travelers will make fewer and longer well-planned trips. Since people can work remotely, they will design “bleisure” trips, combining business trips with pleasure for extended vacations. “Schoolcations,” where a resort monitors student school work and provides educational activities, have been well-received and could continue to offer unique options for families in the future.
Cruise companies are investing in smaller ships, safety protocols, and shorter trips. Surveys of cruisers show this group of travelers remains a committed group, eager to return to travel.
Schools have extended their capacity to offer virtual classes. In the future, students in rural areas who have been previously limited in class selection now can have access to advanced placement classes.
Students will need help making up for lost time during the pandemic; one idea is a national tutoring program. Multiple studies have shown strong benefits for student learning in 1:1 or small group settings, especially in the early grades, where online teaching/learning has been challenging and uneven.
The Center for American Progress proposes an Opportunity and Counseling Corps, a national service program, which will hire thousands of high school and college graduates as well as counselors/social workers, to enable students to recover academically and socially from the pandemic’s effects. England is already developing a “COVID catch-up” package to support their National Tutoring Program.
Voter turnout in the 2020 election set a record — more than 159 million. President-elect Biden’s cabinet is the most diverse in history; so far he has selected 10 women and 11 people of color to serve our country. A conversation is developing about a much needed response to racial inequity in this country.
A house in Manchester Village has a large lit sign with the word HOPE. We wait for the vaccine.