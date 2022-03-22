Parents who remain married, you don’t know how good you’ve got it. You and your spouse enjoy relative privacy when it comes to the moments when you are challenged by your child to dig deeper, to grow as a grown-up.
My son quizzes me on Minecraft during our Sunday morning routine. He tries to stump me with hypotheticals of how to best survive a video game he’s devoted hours to playing.
I’m a “noob,” yet no matter how hard he tries to stump me, I answer his questions 100 out of 100! Not only does my expertise rival that of his favorite YouTubers, but he also remarks daily on my fashion sense. He breaks out in a grin when he yells “I love you” to me before walking in the school door.
Hm. Do these tall-tales-of-parenting sound true to life with any pre-teen? Are you thinking it’s nuts that “iron” and not “steel” is a sword-making material in Minecraft, but you’re keeping that opinion to yourself?
Congratulations! You passed the quiz. The reward is the privilege of a warts-and-all conversation about parenting. Please proceed to the paywall on my website and insert your minecoins.
Yes, like other vendors I’ve had to raise my prices for honest content. Maybe it’s the war in Ukraine, or maybe something like it but more custody-related and jurisprudent. Either way, my costs went up.
Why? I’ll explain via elephants in the room. Mom read The Little Prince aloud to me at age 3. It might be the most honest gift she ever gave me. Don’t mistake that statement for gratitude. In almost all other matters she’s been the worst kind of person portrayed by author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in his 1943 book and now the 2016 film — a grown-up.
The “little prince” of the book is quite the pre-teen. If Saint-Exupéry had written it today, he and the unnamed Aviator of the book might connect on Minecraft.
In the world of the book, published in 1943, they see eye-to-eye on what the grown-ups, who “always need explanations,” don’t see. The Aviator cloaks an elephant in a boa constrictor as his litmus test for finding the rare grown-up who remembers. “All grown-ups were once children, but only few remember it,” he explains.
Hold on, what’s this? I’m getting word from the Reformer article from two weeks ago, that beavers are bedeviling our Town of Halifax’s culverts and bridges.
Elephants — keep practicing those dance moves. Beavers — you’re onstage.
I knew that my Reformer photo-op had hit news dispensers because Christian texted, “I hope you successfully interact with that beaver you’ve been eyeing.” Christian, here goes.
“What are you laughing at, dear father?” my son asked when he heard me laughing about the article. “And btw, I owe my life to you.”
To help you visualize this next part — I’d be played by Paul Rudd in the movie version of this column, but as more of a Jaime Escalante Stand-and-Deliver, tough-on-crime-and-incompetent staff type.
I explained, “People who publish newspapers want to connect you with important issues in the world. Like climate change, the war in Ukraine, and beavers. A reporter writes the story. They also like to have a visual to tell the story.”
Because you’re imagining Paul Rudd saying this in a charming single-dad fashion, I’m sure it’s easy to also know that my pre-teen was fully engrossed in this kitchen table media training.
I told him that if this were a movie, there would be a shot where the beaver takes that last bite of a tall spruce. The trunk crashes into a river swarming with beavers.
This river is unnamed there, but a mile downstream it becomes grown-up enough, in the Pooh-ian sense of being in no hurry, to be considered the Green River. Grown-ups have weird naming rules. “Tell me more,” says my son (playing himself, of course).
The tree is the topper for a dam that, with the fury of the enchanted ice of “Frozen,” raises the height of the river by 20 feet. Why can’t we let beavers alone in Halifax? The camera cuts to Frozen’s Hans, revving a Mazda the color of water. An ice floe tops the bridge, blocking the lane! Hans sees it — but is he in time to swerve and avoid it?
This movie version, or something like it, did occur in Halifax a few weeks back. The Reformer has the photos to prove it.
What’s that, you say? There’s no beaver in the pic? No Mazda? I’m also chuckling because I’m not quoted in the article. That’s as it should be — I pointed Bob Audette to the experts on the issue. On this topic I’m only the Select Board member whose job it is to listen to Mike Fournier’s concerns, and to point toward a solution.
This is what made the storyteller in me laugh, as I explained to my son.
The everyday writer local journos show you where it happened and describe the who and what. But they don’t have the budget to give the audience the experience itself like Hollywood can. But to look to Hollywood films for truth is no better than Hans himself. They’re both drama queens who fabricate stories and gaslight their way through a trail of destruction.
It’s never too late for a Hans type to atone, but as Anna and Elsa found, they don’t often go there willingly.
And that’s why sometimes it takes a simple storyteller, someone honoring a spark of the Little Prince, to point out the elephant in the room that every adult overlooked, and laugh.
That’s all it takes — just remember to laugh at yourself with your kids when they see you pointing at not-beavers.
There’s one more thing that I laugh at, with some sorrow.
Parents who are married — confess to your teammate often of your failures. Support each other in growth.
We divorcés who parent in the open have a different path. Some of you, I’m told, read this column for joy. One of you, though, is Hans, Esquire, a shadow-career P.R. middle-manager being paid hourly to catch a dad-writer in an honest act of parenting.
I know that Hans will talk about my triumphs for all to hear as if they were hats. But the joke is on Hans.
You and me, we remember what it’s like to be a child. And let there always be those of us who see the elephant. Who see the beaver. Who see the child. Who speak up and honor, as this column does today, all fathers and mothers devoted to the long, hard travelin’ art of devoted parenting.