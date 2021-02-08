Much comfort is derived from the familiarity of home. And after reading the full page Brattleboro Historical Society’s “Looking Back at Living Memorial Park” in the Jan. 30 Reformer, complete with black and white memories, nostalgia rolled in.
I am now at 74, of an age where I don’t take life for granted much as life was depicted for me in those easy-breezy day photos of goings on in our town during that time.
To quote my friend, Sue Strong, “I wish we had known how lovely our lives were; dancing the night away at the Rec, skiing all weekend at Hogback, having a root beer at the A&W … just being as cool as we possibly could….or wished we were.”
So walk with me a while.
“Home” could best be described as a daily morning ritual, footsteps along Maple Street when upon gazing up Belmont Avenue, my eyes then rest on my mother’s childhood home where my beloved grandmother still resided and where I came to spend countless hours with my “Nana.” On my right, I see the Thompson House (much earlier, a small pond where once ice gave way and found me floundering), where my mother was administrator for many years and now the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where I was born in 1946.
To continue down the incline toward Canal Street, I am reminded to look up to my right where barely now seen, the rooftop of the old stone building I was to call my first home. Not long after, our family moved down Canal Street toward town to Brook Street where I lived as a youngster until age 7 when our family moved to our newly built home on South Street in West Brattleboro.
For a while I attended Canal Street School and there it was, “stately” up on the hill, and oh, how I loved going to school where I made dear friends and now, even with the passage of time, many of those friendships remain strong even today.
With our family’s move in 1954 to “West B” as it was and is often called, new friends emerged … and for those of you former Academy School students who enjoyed the text of that wonderful article, I’m certain you will all conjure up your own memories of those Friday night dances with Mrs. McGangler and her three piece orchestra, and I will add a remembrance of salmon wiggle with peas, a lunch staple served on toast in the basement cafeteria. And let us not forget to remember, Mrs. Jennie Marion, our principal, who although was short in stature she remained tall on authority always.
Side note. Sadly, that magnificent school building was destroyed c. 1957-58 to make way for additional parking for the newly built Academy School. However, if you look closely, you will see the original sidewalk leading up to the cement steps and standing alongside at the further end, a white flagpole as a reminder of the Pledge of Allegiance and those good old days. Over recent years since Facebook, looking back at photos, I’ve become accustomed to seeing familiar recognizable faces, taken right out front on those steps.
Back along Canal Street, as we continue, on the left is Elm Street and looking downward where used to sit a continuous lineup of red shingled and brick buildings are remnants of what was my dad’s tool and die business.
Walking along, time is fleeting, memories are many and now passing the Latchis Theatre and the approach to Main Street hill, in my mind’s eye, businesses from childhood, Goodnow, Pearson and Hunt, Sam’s Army and Navy, J. E. Mann, M. H. Fishman, The Francis Store where my Nana worked, the Brooks House, the Hotel Pharmacy, the Paramount Theatre, F. W. Woolworth, W. T. Grant, Brooks Library and the U. S. Post Office where my grandfather, a postal carrier, held Badge No 1.
Roots of my home are planted all over our town, and I have appreciated your company on this personal journey.
Roots anchor, they allow us to go out and come back, hopefully, they secure us deeply to our principals, and as we grow those roots expand, supporting us, holding on and then releasing us, allowing the potential to emerge, to be who we were meant to become.
Inspired by and written with my “thank you” to the Brattleboro Historical Society and all who contributed to the musings offering memories of those times in our lives, many of which we hold precious and dear.