Windham is a small town located in the Northwest corner of Windham County. It is the proud custodian of the smallest elementary school in the entire state of Vermont. The Windham Elementary School has an estimated enrollment of 17 students in grades K-6. If, and it’s a big “if,” the school opens for the 2023-2024 school year, its proposed budget is approximately $471,000.
I say “if the school opens” because, with less than six weeks until school starts, the school has no staff. As reported by the Reformer's Chris Mays this week ("Windham Elementary experiences staffing crisis," July 24), the school does not have a teaching principal, a teacher, an administrative aide, or someone qualified to serve the mandated school lunch program. (Editor's note: Superintendent Bob Thibault told the Reformer this week that Jenna Cramer has been hired for the teaching principal position).
So how did Windham get into this predicament? It started when the teaching principal resigned near the end of this past school year. He was soon followed by the primary-grades teacher, who resigned to take another position. Shortly thereafter, the food-service employee and the administrative staff also joined the exodus. Recently, the chair of the school board also resigned. The reasons for the mass exodus are, as you might expect, complicated, but a couple of things stand out: the town is evenly divided on whether we should keep the school operational or tuition our students to other schools, and conditions inside the school, according to reports from one former employee, are sub-optimal, to put it politely.
This is a terrible situation for everyone in Windham but especially worrisome for parents of kids in the school, who are, understandably, wringing their hands. In fact, parents of more than two-thirds of the kids in the school are asking the school board to use the budgeted funds to pay the tuition to other nearby schools because they feel their children will get a better education at a larger school with stable and professional staffing patterns. I suspect more parents will follow suit as the first day of school draws closer.
To the average citizen, it seems obvious that a larger elementary school with single-grade classrooms, multiple teachers and adequate support staff can provide a better education than can two teachers with little or no support spread over seven grade levels. And yet the three members of the school board, now reduced to two, are adamant that the two-teacher model is just fine with them. Their main reason appears to be “we’ve always done it this way.”
Our superintendent offered a temporary solution that seemed likely to be acceptable to all parties: the school board would agree to tuition students for one year while simultaneously keeping the school as an operational school. This option would provide time for proper staffing of the school for the next (2024-25) school year.
But, sadly, no dice. Our school board is keeping the parents and students waiting until the very last minute while they continue their search for candidates to staff the school for the coming year. Where you might ask, is their common sense? Are the members of the school board so focused on the nostalgic preservation of the town school that they can ignore the urgent need to educate the real, modern-day children of Windham?