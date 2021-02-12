First, I want to acknowledge that while I am a member of the River Valleys Unified School District Board, I have written this statement as a private citizen and it contains only my personal opinions and views and doesn’t represent the Board or any of its members. I also must recognize that likely nothing I say or do will in any way change the decisions being handed down and put upon us by both federal and state courts. That said, this is a topic that strikes right at the heart of who we are as a community, a state and a nation. And I feel obligated to share the following statement:
I find it quite hypocritical that the same people who have worked for decades, based on their religious beliefs, to deny women of access to and funding for medical care, such as an abortion, have the gall to insist they have the right to divert public funds to their private religious schools. So it’s fine to use public money for religious schools, but not medical care? At the same time they insist their religious institutions shouldn’t, and in fact quite often aren’t, subject to the same rules and laws, such as anti-discrimination and labor laws, that are everyone else.
As someone who went to a religious elementary school, I don’t believe anyone can honestly claim that religion doesn’t infiltrate every aspect of the school day and extracurricular activities. Something as simple as student uniforms or religious garb instructors and staff may wear. Or religious symbols or homophobic posters lining the walls. The beliefs being taught at these schools are everywhere. Think about the words or tone of voice used in teaching evolution, for example.
Due to decisions that have been made by various state and federal courts, it has been recommended that Vermont school districts which tuition out students have all receiving schools file a certification form. This certification must be completed in order to receive public school funds. By signing, these schools are stating that none of the public school tuition is used for funding of worship, religious instruction, or proselytization. While such a certification has been upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, I believe it’s worth less than the paper on which it is printed. For reference, this is the form: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BsRGnoJ28Y0hHgw92fxLcogkVt0rvQxg/view?usp=sharing
The Establishment Clause and Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution establishes the right of conscience.
Article 3 of the Vermont Constitution recognizes freedom of religion. It states that no one shall be compelled to worship in any manner contrary to their wishes, nor help pay for churches or ministers. No civil right can be denied because of someone’s religious beliefs. The state, nor any authority, can control rights of conscience.
In a January 1, 1802 letter written by Thomas Jefferson, he wrote, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
This letter has been cited in a number of Supreme Court cases upholding that separation of church and state.
In 1964, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, referring to pornography, said, “I know it when I see it.” Well in 2021, Marc Bernard Schauber is saying, “I know a violation of the 1st Amendment’s separation of church and state, when I see it.”
This country has failed to live up to this necessary tenet of a successful democracy and in recent decades has come dangerously close to legally giving religion more power over what choices we have than the government itself has.
Vermont is now being told, for all intents and purposes, that our constitution doesn’t matter, what matters is how powerful is the religious lobby.
My personal religious beliefs aside, I recognize the right of parents to send their children to private religious schools. That’s a choice they make with the knowledge that they will be charged tuition by those schools. That’s a choice they make because they want their child steeped in the beliefs and moral codes of that religion.
I don’t recognize the right of those who choose to believe in a specific religion’s tenets to force me to pay for the propagation of those beliefs. It’s for that reason, despite the clear directions being pushed upon us by federal and state courts, that I cannot support the implementation of the AOE guidance. I believe it does a disservice to our students, taxpayers and community at large.
In conclusion, I realize my statement may be controversial, but it’s my responsibility as a citizen and Board member to firstly ensure we provide a high quality education for every student in our district. Secondly, to insure the best possible return on investment for all our taxpayers. (And I do believe that ROI is how our taxpayers should judge how well we are doing.) Third, to listen to my conscience when it’s telling me something is very wrong here.