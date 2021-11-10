As we wrap up Farm to School Month and are deep into the school year in these challenging times, I am glad to be able to celebrate our Vermont farms that feed Vermont kids. Running a child nutrition program for the Essex Westford School District has been a rewarding job, especially as we have been able to make sure every student had access to nutritious food every day during the past year and a half.
I have also enjoyed the opportunity to provide our students with fresh, local food and our partnerships with farmers helped us to be able to continue offering that local food, even throughout the pandemic. As many products became harder to source, local foods remained fairly easy to source such as Vermont beef, maple syrup, and local dairy.
Over 100 Vermont farms provide food to feed our youth across the state through early childhood programs and school nutrition programs, and 87 percent of Vermont schools purchase at least some local food from a local producer. Farm to School and Early Childhood is expanding in Vermont with 88 percent of schools participating in some farm to school activities such as learning gardens, and over 50 percent holding student field trips to farms in 2016-17.
In the Essex Westford School District, we are supporting the efforts of our long-term partners at Little One’s University, a local daycare center, to install learning gardens and a composting program. The center is looking forward to engaging students with the gardens to encourage them to eat healthier, increase their self-regulation techniques through the tactile and sensory experiences of gardening, and help them work independently as they learn to plant seeds and pick their produce.
We know that child nutrition programs are fundamental to supporting student success and lifelong healthy eating habits while improving academic performance and food security. The Farm to School & Early Childhood program helps schools to create the structures and build the partnerships we need to be able to bring farm fresh food into our schools and offer it to our students on a daily basis.
Now, more than ever, it is critical that the Farm to School & Early Childhood grant program is fully funded and is able to help schools and childcare providers make those connections so our Vermont farms can feed Vermont kids for many years to come.