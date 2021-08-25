No doubt there are Bubble Women as well as Men, but this was a man and the first I remember seeing. I was at the beach where a lot of street venders were selling their wares under their individual canopies. It had all the hustle of a craft fair or small-town carnival except for the one guy over on the grass who was dipping two ropes hung from long poles into 5-gallon buckets of suds. This, I soon figured out, was the Bubble Man.
Like the Pied Piper of Hamelin, he was surrounded by gleeful children all prancing about, chasing his gigantic bubbles. Their goal was to reach the biggest and pop it, although some stood bravely still and were engulfed by the bubble which popped around them. On the outskirts of the throng of kids were the parents, all busily photographing their children as they frolicked. Even further away were the new children and their parents who had just come upon this incredible scene. Here the real joy and brilliance of the Bubble Man played out.
Eventually, a bubble would float out past the boys and girls chasing them, over the heads of the parents watching, and bob down onto an apprehensive child trying to figure out what was going on. Pop would go the bubble as it bounced against the kid’s head. Bing would go a big smile along with a questioning look at the parents. With an approving nod of the head, the child would be released to join the others in what appeared to be a free-for-all bubble fest.
All this joy and bubble beauty was free, much like public radio and TV are free. There was a big white pledge bucket over by the Bubble Man. No sign saying, “Give”. Nothing but the bucket alongside this big, muscular, smiling man with his long poles. Understanding the bucket rule among buskers, I meandered over to take a look. Inside the bucket was an impressive assortment of bills ranging from 1’s to 20’s, lots of change, and more than a few candies. I tossed in a couple of bucks of my own before stepping back to enjoy the wonderful scene.
And wondered I did, about the Bubble Man. In a world crumbling into chaos, struggling with a world-wide pandemic, here stood one man who somehow decided he’d make his living tossing bubbles into the air, giving away these fruits to spread joy among children and spark childish awe in the adults who came upon him. Trusting to the generosity of strangers, he plies his trade and receives his reward as a natural consequence of the joy he spreads in a world where joy usually comes with an upfront ticket price.
I’m gone from the beach, out of reach of the Bubble Man’s miraculous creations and the laughter and excitement they spread. Still, I think of this remarkable person who stepped out into a world of turmoil and doubt. He alone seems to have found the solution to our worries and apprehension — give it away and make the children happy. Everything else will come of its own accord. How I would have liked to have been there with him as he figured out the obvious. How glad I am that he taught it to me.