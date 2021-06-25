As we age, mobility changes occur effecting our speed and agility. These often become apparent when preforming activities we used to take for granted, like getting up or going down. Instead of being an automatic, swift movement it requires stages, like an elevator that stops at every floor.
We recently experienced the difference our ages make while following some young people down a mountain trail — it was like we were on two different trails. And ours took longer.
Theirs was quick and easy — across gullies and over rocks like they were on a zip line, nearly running, as they hurtled down the trail. Meanwhile, we stepped gingerly from one spot to the next like toddlers first attempting to walk across a lawn, halting and shaky.
It is all so very purposeful. Bent slightly to better see the ground. Hands out for extra balance. Walking close enough to assist each other but uncertain if we could. Warily controlling our decent, watching for the unexpected as though we were sneaking up on skunk.
The same with bending down to tie our shoes. Easing down to the floor with a gentle bend. Or sitting back in a chair. Either way, we concentrate on the destination. Then it’s a gentle shifting of weight from a braced position. The task complete, we return to erect following a reverse pattern. Once fully standing, we let out an unconscious sigh of satisfaction. It says, “Objective accomplished. All returned safely.”
I don’t know when it changed. No particular year marks it. No memorable incident. More of a rearview mirror experience. At some point, up and down became challenging to negotiate. Life required more care and we had become more conscientious about encountering possible risks to our mobility. Getting about on uncertain terrain is, for ever after, going to be uncertain.
So, we take care as we go. Ascending and descending with measured caution. Still in the woods and enjoying it all, but differently. In a way, even enjoying it more as we take longer and appreciate it more.