Many Vermont towns rely on US Census data for emergency planning, caring for older citizens, projecting school populations and for other local purposes. According to the US Census Bureau, it “...provides public officials, community leaders, business owners, researchers and others with detailed information helping them to plan for the future.”
But hold on a sec. Before relying on these data, we need to tap the brakes, and you’ll soon see why.
In March, the US Census Bureau described and explained some shortcomings in its current data: these shortcomings are mostly over- and under-counts of different groups, and appeared in the recently published 2016–2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. According to the Census Bureau, “The ACS is the nation’s leading source of large- and small-area socioeconomic and demographic statistics for all levels of geography for every community in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.”
The ACS data are relatively easy to use. The link is data.census.gov/cedsci/. By typing the name of your town, county and state in the search bar, you can access a profile of your community. There is a lot of information on the page and they do want you to find what you want.
You might agree that many of us in small communities already have pretty clear ideas of our own about these data. For instance, I focused on my little southern Vermont town of Windham: the ACS says the total population of Windham is 449 and I thought that was too high; then I noticed the ACS says that the fraction of people 65 and older in our town is 18.7 percent. I’m sure that this is wrong, because Windham is basically a retirement town.
Wanting more detail about these statistics, I clicked on Tables in the horizontal menu at the top. On the left side of the screen I selected a listing of “American Community Survey S0101 Age and Sex” which presents more detail about age and sex data for Windham.
The first thing I noticed was that Windham’s total population is 444 and that the margin of error is plus-minus 112. That means that the true total is somewhere between 332 and 556 people and I found myself wondering how such a wide range is helpful for small town planning. Also, a number of questions immediately surface, such as: in the event of an emergency, how would an emergency response team know how many people were unaccounted for or how many people might need to be accommodated?
Then I scrolled down the data table until I came to age and saw that Windham has 91 children under age 18 and that the margin of error is a whopping plus-minus 43, meaning that we have somewhere between 48 and 134 kids. Based on our school budget, the actual number of children under age 18 in Windham is likely fewer than 43. And while the Census Bureau has claimed a statistically significant undercount in children 17 and under, in Windham we see a substantial (possibly double) overcount which may account for the inflation of the total population figure of 444. Subtracting 50 from the 444 number would leave a more believable number of 394.
Additionally, it’s clear that the percent of persons age 65 and over is incorrect for Windham. We can use the voter checklist to shed some light on this issue because the year of your birth is captured when you register to vote. Windham has about 320 registered voters and 122 of those are over age 65. So using 122 as the numerator and 444 as the denominator we get a 65-and-older percent of 27.5 percent. And incidentally, since we know the actual denominator is closer to 400, we seniors are actually a slightly larger slice of the Windham population pie.
All this begs the question: how can towns and communities get better data on their populations? One way would be by asking for it, by means of a mini local census. A town’s elected officials could support such a project and initiate it by forming a census committee consisting of people in all parts of the town.
Then, I would suggest using Vermont’s Emergency 911 data at geodata.vermont.gov/datasets/vt-data-e911-site-locations-address-points-1/explore, finding data on your town and downloading it into a spreadsheet. This data set includes the address and latitude and longitude of every location, which can then be linked to your grand list on the address. You can then create whatever listings you want – by street name, for example, which would provide a census committee with a good starting point. People in small town Vermont know a lot about each other and taking a list like this and asking census-committee members to tell what they know about the number and age group of people who live in each house might reduce the number of actual contacts required to have a better local census.
The US Census Bureau has produced a ton of useful data, no question about it. And it is understandable that a single set of methods for collecting data on the U.S. population as a whole might not be adequate for extremely small communities. My observation is that the counts provided by the Census Bureau don’t seem right for the very small town of Windham and the same may be true for your small Vermont town. Take a look, see what you think and make plans to improve your local population information.