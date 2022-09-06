The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging had been tasked with taking on the investigation of referrals of self-neglect by the state Legislature a couple of years ago. But do we all understand what the terminology, self-neglect, means?
Nationally, “self-neglect” is a general term used to describe a vulnerable adult living in a way that puts their health, safety, or well-being at risk. Prioritizing self-determination, Vermont’s definition of self-neglect further specifies that the behaviors in question must be the result of diminished capacity related to a medical or behavioral health issue.
Specifically, Vermont defines “self-neglect” to mean: “An adult’s inability, due to physical or mental impairment or diminished capacity, to perform essential self-care tasks including (1) obtaining essential food, clothing, shelter, and medical care; (2) obtaining goods and services necessary to maintain physical health, mental health, or general safety; or (3) managing one’s own financial affairs. The term “self-neglect” excludes individuals who make a conscious and voluntary choice not to provide for certain basic needs as a matter of lifestyle, personal preference, or religious belief and who understand the consequences of their decision.” See 33 V.S.A. § 6203.
Many people think they have an intuitive understanding of self-neglect but often fail to consider all the implications a self-neglecting individual may have on their family and community. On a related note, many do not understand how some basic services can help save the life of a self-neglecting individual in some instances and, conversely, how complicated a self-neglect case may become, posing challenges in protecting the health and safety of not just the self-neglecting individual, but also their family and neighbors.
Self-neglect is not in itself a diagnosis but rather a state of being and collection of behaviors that can be caused by any number and combination of social and medical risk factors. An individual could be considered self-neglecting for a short period of time or decades. Because each individual case of self-neglect is unique, successful interventions must be tailored to the individual, taking into account their personal preferences, histories, medical diagnoses, resources, and social networks. Whether an intervention is successful and how quickly progress can be made often depends on the individual’s willingness to engage with a professional.
Here at Senior Solutions building a relationship of trust and respect with the older adult is the gateway to understanding how self-neglect develops. Treating each referral with dignity and as a unique situation, we can learn how to support each individual in their abilities to overcome some of the challenges that may have led to their self-neglecting acquired habits.