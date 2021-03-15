On my mother’s side, my heritage is Anglo-Saxon farmers who had the courage to leave the only home they ever knew to come to the United States to try and create a better life for themselves.
On my father’s side, my heritage is Irish citizens trying to escape the brutality of English oppression.
When the Irish arrived in the United States, they were greeted by placards in business windows saying “NINA” – that is, “No Irish Need Apply.” The Irish weren’t considered “white.” They were regarded as very marginally more human and palatable than American Blacks.
I was not born out of “white privilege.” I’ve never benefitted from so-called “white privilege.” I have always been on the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder because, although “white,” I wasn’t produced from the WASP aristocracy.
Above and beyond, we all know that, scientifically speaking, there is no such thing as “race.” There are ethnicities but no races. Let’s say I’m a child of an Hispanic mother and a Jamaican father: Is my descent Indo-European? Or African? Or indigenous peoples? If my skin is fairly dark, but I have Hispanic phenotype features, what am I?
When I lived in south India, I used to see TV commercials in which a dark Dravidian girl would be coached by a stunning, bronze-skinned Aryan friend about how she could get more male interest if she used whitening cream on her skin. I’ve seen Japanese TV shows in which dark-skinned school students were depicted wearing stereotypical tribal clothes with bones in their noses and gold rings stretching their necks. In Thailand, I saw which girls were inducted into prostitution – all very dark skinned from remote villages. If you think the U.S. is plagued by systemic racism, you’d better travel a bit.
When I was young, I was in the generation that watched Star Trek through its initial run. I saw a command crew that included a Canadian, an African speaking Swahili, a Japanese, a Russian, a Scot and a Vulcan. I never once thought of them as anything other than the command officers of the U.S.S. Enterprise (although I did have a massive crush on Lt. Uhura).
I was born in Maine and have lived most of my life in northern New England. I never heard the word “nr” until I left northern New England. My parents never used the word and I never heard anyone in my community use the word.
In the end, we are all Homo sapiens. I have pale but ruddy skin, blue eyes and fair hair. What does that mean? Nothing – it’s bare phenotype. I’m still and only Homo sapiens, just like a greyhound, a border collie and a poodle are canines. All dogs, with various traits, just like people are still people. No equality but equity.
What is my “white pride”? It isn’t glorification of my physical appearance. It’s appreciation for the massive fortitude of my sires to cross oceans, with no guarantee of safe passage, to pursue the hope of a better life. I honor that fortitude and I always will.
I love American jazz and the genius of it. Coltrane, Ellington, Kirk, Mingus and Monk. But that’s just token pandering, right? And tell me again, why is the Black Lives Matter movement comprised of 80 percent “white people”? Because your African American brothers and sisters are more wise than you.
Malcolm X said that the biggest enemy of the Black people is the white liberal. He was right because they only use the false concept of “race” to hoodwink and further their agenda.
I have zero white guilt and I’ll never experience that guilt. And every non-white friend I have cheers me on. Until you grow beyond your narrow, Marxist, race warfare perspective, you will not be a legitimate human being. Grow up and enter into the reality of human existence. You won’t but you should.