This time of year brings events and parades celebrating the visibility of historically marginalized people in our communities. Yet nationwide, many people in powerful positions are working to silence and erase the experiences of our community members. Often, protecting children is used as a reason for decisions that, in fact, may harm children. You can not convince young children they are safe, supported and welcome if you also insist that aspects of their family life must remain invisible. And if young children do not feel safe and supported, they will not learn well.
In April, Alabama’s governor announced that she had forced out her state director of early childhood education, Dr. Barbara Cooper, over the use of a nationally-recognized teacher resource book. The governor charges that the book, produced by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), promotes “woke concepts” such as inclusion.
An objectionable passage from the book, according to the governor: “Early childhood programs also serve and welcome families that represent many compositions. Children from all families (e.g., single parent, grandparent-led, foster, LGBTQIA+) need to hear and see messages that promote equality, dignity, and worth.”
The subject of NAEYC’s book is called developmentally appropriate practice. Developmentally appropriate practice is an evidence-based resource early childhood educators use to create optimal environments for learning. We know learning and skill-building happen best when school is fun, learning is joyful and children are free to be themselves and to take healthy risks.
Here’s an example of developmentally appropriate practice at work: Many early childhood education programs start their year celebrating families. Children bring in family pictures and talk about their family members and the special rituals, foods and activities their families enjoy together. It’s easier for children to transition from home to school when they discover school welcomes and respects their families. Children also learn, “This is who I am. This is where I come from.” And: “My friends are different from me. The things that make us different are interesting.” These discoveries help children develop their sense of community and belonging.
For educators, bringing visibility to our classrooms is part of supporting our children and families, and requires ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Children also pick up early tools to detect invisibility – because when people are invisible in our communities, it typically means they are underserved, isolated and underrepresented in decision-making.
We’re in a stretch of summer holidays that celebrate visibility:
On Memorial Day, we remember military members who died in service, whose absence leaves an indelible shadow on their families. That loss and sacrifice must be publicly acknowledged in order to understand and embrace military families in our communities.
During Pride Month, we celebrate LGBTQIA+ visibility and honor the struggle for civil rights and protections. These rights and protections are necessary for the stability of families, and public celebrations of LGBTQIA+ identity are an antidote to isolation for children who will grow up to identify as members of these communities.
Juneteenth is a joyful celebration of Black American culture and heritage. It’s also a recognition of our country’s terrible history of slavery and the ways racism is still embedded throughout our society. Understanding structural bias, and incorporating anti-bias into education, is essential to supporting children in our classrooms.
When we support children’s development and transition to school by showing respect and welcome to their families, it’s impossible – and wrong – to discriminate. Every family must be welcome in order to support growth and learning in every child. And that is the job of early childhood educators.
Dr. Cooper is a governing board member of NAEYC. When she was forced from her Alabama state leadership position, NAEYC sent its members and affiliates, including Vermont affiliate VTAEYC, a letter that included this line: “Decades of research and evidence have confirmed the principles that children can’t learn math, science, and reading if they don’t feel seen, safe, and supported – which is what developmentally appropriate practice is all about.”
I’m proud to live in a state that prioritizes children, families and educators through legislation like H.217 (commonly known as the Child Care Bill) and where developmentally appropriate practice is our standard. VTAEYC and our state and organizational partners in Vermont’s early childhood education system are unified in our focus on equity.
Vermont has made strides toward a more equitable system this year, thanks to good partnerships, strong leadership in state government and the legislative branch and, as I write, the landmark investment of H.217 on the horizon. And there is more to do. We’ll get there by focusing on what’s developmentally appropriate for children, and that includes welcoming all members of our communities – the people who make up our children’s families – for who they are.