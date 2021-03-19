Death and dying are topics that most of us often avoid, and yet can also remain very abstract until we are faced with the death of a loved one, friend or colleague, or have a brush with our own mortality. Approximately one year from when most Americans recognized the seriousness of COVID-19, this pandemic has brought home not only the reality of the enormous loss of life, but also demonstrated the complex sociopolitical, economic, as well as very personal factors that underlie some of the events and decision-points of the past year.
To help address these factors, Landmark College has invited four scholars to participate in an online panel discussion, “Death and Dying in the Age of COVID-19” on Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. eastern time. The four presenters are currently collaborating on a book, entitled “A Plague for Our Time: Death and Dying in the Age of Covid-19,” which will be published by MacFarlane in early 2022.
Dr. M.F. Alvarez was instrumental in securing the other scholars to combine forces on the book. Alvarez is a Postdoctoral Diversity and Innovation Scholar at the University of New Hampshire, where he teaches and conducts research in end-of-life communication. He notes that there seems to be lots of interest on topics related to inequities among different identity groups during this pandemic. But, he says, “What’s missing from the conversation is the incalculable loss of human lives. We need to address this.”
In his part of the presentation, Alvarez will focus on mental health issues, specifically suicide. He says the discourse of people who may feel suicidal during the pandemic has been more about mourning than the loss of interpersonal connection. “Mourning is a recurring theme. What are people mourning? They are mourning lives in their teens that they took for granted or no longer have. They are mourning lost possibilities,” he says.
Alvarez sees this especially in the case of college students. “Going to college, expecting a life, a kind of freedom they never tasted before, the social opportunities — then, they are hit with a pandemic that truncates all of that.” Many of these students, by the time the pandemic is over, will be moving from “one catastrophic scenario to another,” which includes an impacted job market. So, there is mourning of both past and future.
Landmark College Assistant Professor of Communication Dr. Gyuri Kepes’s part of the presentation is entitled “‘Help Me, I Can’t Breathe’: Black Lives Matter, COVID-19, and the Mortal Economy.” “There is so much intersection with the Black Lives Matter [movement] and especially with what happened to George Floyd. George Floyd had the coronavirus and had lost his job as a bouncer because of the coronavirus,” Kepes explains.
Kepes suggests that COVID-19 exacerbated the stark inequalities that already exist. “People of color are over-represented on the front lines as essential workers, so they were at once indispensable but at the same time dispensable,” he says before going on to point out that these essential workers are producing billions of dollars in profits in the warehouses at companies such as Amazon, which have been the site of COVID-19 outbreaks. “This idea of necropolitics, that some lives matter more than others, but is also driving the economy, [this] is really a relic of slavery.”
A primary concern for Dr. Carmen Hernandez-Ojeda, who is coordinator of faculty at Centro Universitario Internacional/ Universidad Pablo de Olavide in Seville, Spain, is that, for many years, we knew this was going to happen. “Many people have lost their lives and many will have health complications for the rest of their lives. We have had scientists warning for decades that this is going to happen. And when it did happen, we failed to react,” says Hernandez-Ojeda, whose portion of the presentation is entitled, “We Foresaw It, We Did Nothing: How Neoliberal Necropolitics/Necroeconomics Sowed the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Despite the tragic loss of life, however, she adds that “we have the possibility of changing the way we respond” if and when another pandemic develops.
While COVID-19 hasn’t added anything particularly new in terms of our online lives and social media, Dr. Alexander B. Joy says the pandemic “makes clear many of the things that we may not have noticed but have been bubbling under the surface.” Joy’s presentation, “Technologies Beyond the Self: Im/mortality in the Age of the Retweet,” will explore how our personal lives continue to be mediated by technology.
“One of the things that this pandemic has laid bare for us is that [it has forced] us to rely more heavily on technologies that we had previously taken for granted, in that social media was probably a good chunk of the fabric of most people’s lives but it wasn’t the main thing, it wasn’t the only connection to the outside world,” according to Joy.
This free and open to the public event is part of the Landmark College Academic Speaker Series. For complete bios of all the presenters as well as a link to access the online session, visit www.landmark.edu/speakers.