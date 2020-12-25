Sheila Humphreys, local educator and co-founder of the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust (HOST), was chosen by Compassionate Brattleboro to receive one of its 2020 Unsung Hero award. So richly deserved! Over the past decade, Sheila has worked as an educator at Oak Grove School, where she was instrumental in establishing the school’s gardening program, as well as the Farm to School program. In 2018 she joined the Food Connects team – more on that below.
Sheila’s Haiti story is equally inspiring. In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in that country in 2010, Sheila’s friend Mariam Diallo traveled there to help with the ongoing relief efforts, visiting many improvised relief operations including several orphanages. One of those was Orphelinat Foyer Evangelique Universel (OFEU), an orphanage in the Haitian community of Meyer founded by two Haitian educators, Duckens and DeLourdes Janvier. The couple opened their home to more than 40 children orphaned by the earthquake and have continued to nurture, support, and educate them. Inspired by this undertaking, Mariam stayed at OFEU for several weeks, forging a strong friendship with its founders, and sharing her experience with Sheila.
Mariam and Sheila then founded the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust (HOST) to provide support to the orphanage. Sheila took on the work of fundraising, rapidly expanding and energizing HOST’s community of sponsors, and organizing and leading the organization’s board meetings. She has been a dynamo, successfully keeping the HOST engine humming. And Sheila, herself, has traveled regularly to Haiti where she was enthusiastically welcomed into the OFEU community. The staff and the children themselves speak about Sheila’s smiles, her willingness to learn a song in Creole or a complicated dance routine, and to enter enthusiastically into soccer games ... where she is clearly outmatched by 10-year-old players. Her oft-repeated message to the children: “You are important, special, lovable, and wonderful.”
In 2018, Sheila began a new job here as the Farm to School program coordinator at the local non-profit Food Connects. While the specific position was new to her, the work was not. She had, in fact, prepared the very first Farm to School grant application for Brattleboro in 2007, and coordinated this early initiative, building awareness and initiating the programming that eventually evolved into what we now know as Food Connects. The depth of relationships, trust and learning developed during those years has allowed Sheila to have a profound impact, bringing local farms, children and families together and addressing the critical issue of food security in our district.
In this work, Sheila has sought to make Farm to School experiences accessible and enriching for students from all backgrounds. Toward this end, she has been heading the Equity Team at Food Connects, ensuring that the organization’s policies and programming are accessible to all families in need. Going a step further, she secured a grant for Food Connects to develop a Trauma-Informed approach to education in the Brattleboro town schools, an initiative which has attracted considerable attention, spreading to other parts of the state and beyond.
Sheila traces her commitment for these local and international endeavors to the help and inspiration she herself received – including from a second grade teacher, as a child emerging from significant childhood adversity. She has since made it her mission to improve the lives of children and, in the process galvanize positive change for the residents of the communities she serves. It is gratifying to be singing for an unsung hero – and an absolutely remarkable human being.