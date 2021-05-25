What do we do when the monsters are real? But they are not under your bed, rather inside of you and at work all day? I come from a family for whom multiple members suffer from anxiety, depression and some bi-polar. Where three generations of men have died deaths of despair and others suffer and, as a result, our family has experienced intergenerational trauma. Trauma that impacts all of us. So, I ask again, what do you do when the monsters are real?
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I think it is incumbent upon leaders who suffer from mental illness to reduce stigma by talking about our own mental health. When we begin to talk about it out loud, we discover not only that it is far more common than we had thought, but also that there is no shame. In fact some of the most powerful people around us, are experiencing mental health challenges. The more light we shine on the darkness, the more we will heal and support our communities.
I don’t know when I first showed signs of anxiety disorder, but, I think it was part of my make up from when I was quite little. I recall being anxious in fact as one of my earliest memories. Throughout my life I experienced trauma after trauma, each one deepening the hold that anxiety had on me. I have what is considered high functioning anxiety. Why is it high functioning? Because what you see, is me being incredibly productive, going constantly, empathy and taking on endless work, volunteer projects and supporting others. What you also see is the results of the ingrained belief that if people know about my anxiety then they will not trust me to lead and I will become “damaged” in people’s eyes. So, I have never talked about it out loud. You don’t get to see the fear I have when I go to a public event (one that people are always surprised to find out about), the panic that keeps me awake as I fear for the safety of those around me. You don’t see the moments when I freeze, stop moving, when the weight of loss wakes me up at night. You don’t see the inner dialogue of, am I good enough? Can people tell I am panicking? Was I perfect enough in that test, that speech, that forum, that press interview, that testimony? You don’t see the moments when I am sure that I have to be more prepared than everyone else or no one will believe me? The moments when my trauma informs my beliefs about myself or my trust in those around me. These are not irrational fears, they are fears supported by words we use about people who have mental illness. So, you don’t see it, because I am high functioning and I hide it like a champion.
But is that what we really want? People to hide it like a champion?
That is what our society has dictated. That is what our lack of investment in our mental health system has messaged. Here is the truth. So many among us are living with anxiety and/or depression, especially after this last year. We live in a complex world with a lot of suffering. Trauma has been a part of so many folks’ lives. In our community, we have lost unbelievable amounts of young people, community members who died preventable deaths. It seems to me that it is beyond time for us to say out loud the truth. The truth is that people who enter leadership roles, who hold some of the highest positions, are no different than you and I. Many of them are suffering as well. The truth is mental illness is among us and we must invest in support for it.
I don’t do a service to those who support me in my runs for office or in my advocacy work to pretend that I am somehow immune to the trauma that I have experienced. I am not immune. I have struggled and I have struggled greatly and I know my strength, because every day, I get up and do it again.
When the monsters are real, let us embrace them. Let us change the stigma and narrative around mental illness. Those among us who experience mental illness are the strongest, bravest, smartest people I know. The most prepared to take on great challenges and leadership, because as my favorite anonymous quote says, “You wake up every morning to face the same demons that left you so tired the night before, and that, my love, is bravery.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month; let us change the narrative, change the story. Let us invest in and support one another. Let us speak truth, because the truth is where the light is.