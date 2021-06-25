The expansion of Automated Vehicle (AV) testing in Vermont represents a very slippery slope. At the upcoming June 29 joint board meeting of the Rockingham Select Board and Bellows Falls Village Trustees, the boards are expected to discuss and possibly make a critical decision on AV testing on our public roads. As the state of Vermont continues to promote their AV testing program, citizens and officials need to be aware of the fatal flaw woven into the federal government’s Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan.
This plan from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation (USDOT) guides states and AV developers regarding testing but lacks any muscle to regulate, or to require transparency in the safety reporting. It is stunning that completely missing from the plan is a requirement for comprehensive safety reporting. AV developers and manufacturers only report safety data to agencies on a voluntary basis.
The plan was crafted essentially as a promotional document emphasizing deregulation, giving center stage to corporate “stakeholders.”
AVs are not needed on our roads when more practical solutions exist for improvements to transportation systems, especially public transportation. Basics of a more practical approach include: expanding existing public transit routes; growing the charging networks for EVs; and converting more bus and agency fleets to electric. In the meanwhile, AVs on our roads promise to be a costly, cumbersome and hazardous solution. They can only operate by dependence on extremely complex, fragile, and vulnerable systems; proprietary technology; and costly enhancements to roadways — all of this with AVs also compromising public safety.
Powerful influences dictating AV public policy shouldn’t be underestimated. Policies will be heavily influenced by corporations upon whose technology AVs depend. These include powerful companies providing hardware and services for semiconductor, broadband, satellite data, mapping, and cloud services. Among those fueling the big push for AVs are also many of the large transportation and logistics companies. Allowing AVs access to public roads will save those large companies plenty, but it’s unlikely that any savings will trickle down to the public.
The number of U.S. technology jobs that AV development may generate will pale compared to the many jobs AV promoters hope to eliminate. AVs eventually eliminating drivers altogether, especially commercial sector drivers, is one of the goals of AV lobbyists. If AVs become widely accepted, transportation jobs lost will include many of the 3.5 million-plus U.S. truckers (data from preliminary 2020 census). As for any claims of AVs improving highway safety: a complete and objective safety analysis remains elusive in the absence of required comprehensive safety data reporting by AV developers and manufacturers.
Some of the points I’ve raised here, as well as additional concerns, are also noted in comments earlier this year by the OOIDA (an independent truck owner and operator organization) and submitted earlier this year to both the USDOT and NHTSA.
Added to the above points is how our state and federal government’s ongoing effort to gain authorization for AV use on public roads is not based on demonstrated need. A prudent response by municipal boards will be tabling the issue for at least 5 years, only to be revisited if the USDOT and other governing agencies revise critical sections of the Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan and related documents. Revisions must include comprehensive safety data reporting by AV developers and manufacturers. Until an extensive and excellent AV safety record can be verified and studied, municipalities should reject the requests by state or federal governments for resolutions or approvals for AV testing.
Vermont state officials are expected to be in attendance again to seek local testing approval at the June 29 joint board meeting of the Rockingham Select Board and Bellows Falls Village Trustees. Please urge our elected officials to govern in the best interests of the public by responding with a firm “NO” to AV testing on our roads.