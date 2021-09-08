On Saturday, Sept. 4, the front page of the Reformer featured a beautiful photo of a local Jewish Rabbi preparing for the Jewish high holy day which will take place Monday to Wednesday this week. It is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and a special time preceding two other important holy days, Yom Kippur and Sukkot, which also take place in September. I am sure I join with many in the local community in wishing all our Jewish neighbors a safe and prosperous new year.
Even so, I was aware that a part of me feared for the rabbi and for our Jewish brothers and sisters. Within the past two weeks, stop signs in both Putney and Brattleboro have been defaced with the sign of a swastika, a sign of threat and for some, of terror. Schools nearby and throughout Vermont regularly report acts of anti-Semitism against students. Far north, in Swanton this week other racist, anti-Semitic and hate speech was scraped and carved into a mural which had been painted as a way to cover up previous vandalism. In Brattleboro, a few summers ago, swastikas appeared on sidewalks and anti-Semitic flyers appeared on telephone poles, all of which were immediately taken down and replaced with affirmations of love. And a few summers before that, clergy worked together for hours with steel wool to scrub anti-Semitic language which had been painted on rocks at the quarry on Route 30.
But still, these signs of hatred continue to emerge and, significantly, this year at a time when the Jewish community is most likely to gather and be visible. Just like the weeds in our gardens which flourish when we turn away, hatred, ignorance and prejudice grow unfettered when we fail to pluck them out. We may take steps to root out one form of hatred only to see it emerge in a different form. We can come to love some while failing to see and understand others. Our vision of a loving diverse community needs to be embodied by actions which root out diverse forms hatred and fosters love in many forms.
Today, as I looked at the face of the rabbi and remembered the swastika in Putney, I had to ask myself, what more may need to be done? If we are constantly replacing signs and painting over misdeeds is that enough to make our neighbors feel safe -- or is it a form of side-stepping or “white-washing” the presence of those who harbor ignorance and hatred? Are we working to hold people accountable for what some see as nonsense and others see as signs of danger? Have we asked our neighbors what they need to feel safe? Have we been good neighbors and listened compassionately when they voice a sense of threat? And have we then taken action as allies in support? Are we active or passive bystanders when hate rears its head among us?
After World War II we pledged along with other nations to be vigilant, to prevent the types of hatred which led to the genocide of 11 million people. I fear we need to renew that promise to ourselves and others and remind ourselves to work in systemic and in neighborly ways to assure all our neighbors have the hope of a prosperous and safe new year.