The planned discussion on “The Despotic Branch, the Undemocratic Nature of the Supreme Court” on Feb. 8 is appropriately named. There is sound historical basis for the assertion by Thomas Jefferson (and many others) that the Supreme Court usurped a power that has continued to reside in that body since 1803. In a letter he wrote in 1820, Jefferson said, “You seem.... to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy.”
In John Marshall’s famous (if not infamous) Marbury v Madison decision of 1803, he actually “created” the power of Judicial Review, a power in the Court to determine the Constitutionality of just about everything that goes on in the United States. Even Justice Holmes, while recognizing that Judicial Review is so embedded in our Constitutional system as to be unchallengeable, had noted that the concept has “hardly any limit but the sky.”
In Dr. Bonham’s Case in 1610, then Chief Justice of England’s Court of Common Pleas, Sir Edward Coke (certainly one of the great Common Law jurists), set forth the notion that “in many cases, the common law will control Acts of Parliament.” This seems to have been the Common Law case that set out the concept of Judicial Review.
But two years earlier, Coke had stated his position in Fuller’s Case. There, he challenged King James I (and earned his fury) by claiming that the Common Law is the supreme law and that “the king in his own person cannot adjudge any case.” That is to say, the maker of the laws (King or Congress) cannot determine the Constitutionality of its own legislation.
To some extent, Coke was building on an idea expressed in the 13th Century by Henri de Bracton in “On the Laws and Customs of England” (or, for you purists, “Tractatus de legibus et consuetudinibus Anglie”), considered to be the second treatise on English law ever written. There, Bracton said, “The king should be under no man, but under God and the law.” (For you purists, again, the first English legal treatise was “Glanvil,” written in about 1188.)
However, and despite his fame, Coke’s concept of Judicial Review never took hold in England. And while he did not lose his head over his assertion, certainly something that was all too possible at the time, he did fall out of favor (to put it mildly) with the King. Judicial Review does not exist in England to this day, except in limited circumstances involving administrative matters.
The United States Constitution was built upon the English Common Law of the time. But, Judicial Review never was a part of the English Common Law, and certainly was not a part of it in 1787 when the U.S. Constitution was written. Thus, there is no reason to think that the framers intended to carry into our Constitution a legal concept that would put unlimited power into the hands of judges, where no such legal concept existed in England Common Law at the time. Certainly, Jefferson never thought that the framers had Judicial Review in mind when they penned our Constitution.
Louis Boudin was one of the first “union” labor lawyers in American history, at a time long before the Wagner Act of 1935 established the National Labor Relations Board and recognized collective bargaining and the right to strike. (He also was the progenitor of the law firm I was a partner in during a prior life.)
In 1932, expanding on an essay he wrote in 1911, Boudin penned a massive two volume work titled, “Government by Judiciary.” In it, he analyzed the case law that led up to, and followed, Marbury v Madison. This included case law developed in American colonial courts, particularly dealing with acts of the English Parliament that impacted the colonies, and later in American state courts, as well as in early federal courts. He also examined possible precedents from other legal systems. His work makes a compelling case that Marshall had clearly overstepped his bounds, and had no basis for weaving the concept of Judicial Review into our Constitutional fabric.
But alas, at this point in our history, the ship has sailed. Here we are. We may rail about the undemocratic nature of the Supremes, but we may just be stuck with it. In the 1789 debates over whether or not to establish a federal judiciary at all — our Constitution does not require federal courts other than the Supreme Court — Antifederalists argued that federal judges would be “independent of the people, of the legislature, and of every power under heaven. Men placed in this situation will generally soon feel themselves independent of heaven itself.” And so they, and the women who serve with them, do…. There is, indeed, “hardly any limit but the sky.”