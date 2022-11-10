Essential to a clear-sighted, righteous existence in our unprecedented “new normal” is to accept that we’re living in a collapsing society. Only by acknowledging our situation for what it is, are we then able to act in ways that call upon the best of us. It’s only our denial of the present that prevents us from doing the right thing … whatever that may be at any given moment.
So where do we begin? The good news is we don’t have to “begin,” as such, to the extent that we are already blessed with at least a ground floor of what we need to live a real, hence, viable existence in the long emergency. As Vermonters, we have a sense of community, and of its importance to our lives, as demonstrated over the years by our willingness to come together, and be the good neighbors we innately are when the situation called for such behavior. This is huge. We’re not starting at square one.
But while we have exhibited our capacity for such core values as compassion, generosity, courage, selflessness, and other expressions of our innate goodness, they are not entirely sufficient in our present circumstances. That is, as long as our moral potential is limited to displays during a temporary crisis, but then recedes once the emergency has passed, returning to our civilized normality, half asleep, it lacks the daily expression we require now.
What distinguishes our time is that not only is it one when we need to exhibit, unconditionally, the life-cherishing values we demonstrated during past short-term crises, but to also raise our game to one where they are a constant presence in our lives. We need to now perform our earlier virtue as a way of life, as if the long emergency is already here: because it is. It would be a mistake to otherwise wait until fires are ravaging our communities, climate refugees are inundating us with demands for housing that doesn’t exist, the shelves of our grocery stores are empty, or horrific storms have flattened our towns, washed away our homes, infrastructure, and public services. Only by living our innate values, now, increasingly coming together as a full-time caring community, can we realistically meet the urgent requirements of an unrelenting collapsing world before it overwhelms us.
But how do we engage (much less organize) a community of this kind when people typically only respond to a crisis when our backs are against the wall? Well, we don’t try as such. Rather than glooming and dooming them with cataclysmic verbiage, and bullying them into submitting to our vision of the way they should be, we apply community organizing Rule No. 1. We take people where they‘re at.
It can be as simple as organizing community get togethers — potlucks, cookouts — where we hang out and enjoy each other. In the course of a conversation, we mention how we’ve been struck with this summer’s “unbelievable” climate destruction, featuring most recently Hurricane Ian and its devastation in southern Florida, and thinking it’s just a matter of time before we’re visited by similar catastrophic weather, heat, or fire. And wondering if we are prepared to face such dire circumstances.
We then tell of how we and our family have begun to get together suitcases or duffel bags with necessary clothing for any season, as well as valuable items (birth certificates, passports, cash, plus other minimal precious items, etc.), and several full 5 gallon gas cans in case the grid is down, so that if we needed to get out of harm’s way immediately, we could grab and run without having to waste precious time trying to figure out what we needed, and where it was.
While we in Vermont have been blessed thus far to live in a climate bubble and have not yet experienced the fires, heat, and drought of our Western neighbors, or the storms of our Mid-Western and Southern neighbors, or the climate-related death and destruction folks in Africa, Pakistan, France, Central America. etc. have experienced this year alone, we are nevertheless aware of them. What we knew only yesterday as “climate change” has become increasingly real as climate catastrophe. Sharing a sensible, doable action could very well address an emerging felt need in others that potentially could translate into commensurate action.
It might also make folks receptive to future gatherings around a cup of coffee or tea, and some brownies, to discuss what we can realistically anticipate on the basis of what is already happening, and what we can do as a neighborhood or a community to better prepare ourselves. While there may be no immediate and conclusive answers the important thing is that a conversation begins, one in which people are discussing what is unquestionably the most important thing happening in our lives: the collapse of the climate. When people talk with one another, ideas that might never have surfaced before emerge now as possible. Emergency Committee? Mutual Aid? Cooperative food growing and storage? A check-in buddy system?
A collective wisdom arises when people come together and focus on what is real. Together, the wedding of inexorable circumstances with our innate goodness and interconnected potential provides us with the opportunity to take responsibility for ourselves and each other.
In such a way is a community for our times born.