Denial is significant to why we as a people are stuck in the existential crisis that defines our lives today, one that threatens not only life as we known it to be, but even our continuing existence as a species on this planet. Rather than acting on our dilemma in proactive ways, too many of us are unwilling to even acknowledge, for example, the growing fascist threat to our democracy, the galloping prospect of climate collapse, the deeply embedded character of white supremacy, and the mutation of coronavirus into increasingly more virulent strands, to mention only the most salient examples of our crisis. Too many of us are in denial about the world we live in.
We want to return, instead, to what we imagine is “normal,” unaware that this normal is responsible for where we are today, and the fact that we have entered an entirely new normal, one that James Kunstler has called in his book by the same name, “The Long Emergency,” where everyday life is one of living with continuing disasters over an extended, indefinite period of time.
But while significant as to why so many of us are not yet ready to accept our situation and be the people we need to be to make the transformative changes required for a survival worth surviving to, denial is also a most common human behavior that serves a necessary purpose. As such, it is deserving of more respect and understanding than it typically receives. “Being in denial” is a familiar put-down we hurl at another when disputing another’s interpretation of reality, absent the compassion that would otherwise soften such a charge if we recognized our own tendencies.
Rather than faulting our fellow beings, it might be more constructive if we saw denial as the response we resort to when we are not prepared to accept life as it is, and feel the need to defend ourselves against it, instead, to prevent ourselves from being overwhelmed. Most of us have experienced being in denial at one time or another. We do so simply because this is the best we can do in order to get through everyday life reasonably intact.
I’ve come to recognize this behavior through my own continuing, sometimes painful awakening to things about myself that I previously had not wanted to own. I also realized how much better life would have been had I been able to accept them at an earlier time. Yes, denial was the best I could do then, but, no, denial did not promote growth, well-being, and happiness. At best, it held me in place until I was ready to move on; at worst, it bound me to self-defeating behaviors.
I am reflecting on denial as I inaugurate this bi-weekly column because it is so central to the question of how we live in the long emergency. For those of us who are moving toward accepting the world we are in, how do we learn to live with it? Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer. We are in uncharted territory and are going to have to figure things out for ourselves, from one moment to the next as we go along.
However, we are best advised to undertake this task with others, coming together with families and neighbors, friends and comrades — as the interconnected, interdependent souls we naturally are — who are willing to plunge into the abyss with each other. What has always fascinated me about collective efforts of this kind is that while we may start without a clue, over the course of conversations ideas emerge on how we can take care of ourselves and each other. There is a group wisdom that rises as we build on each other’s knowledge and experience. As a side benefit, there is also an energy and spirit, an emerging solidarity, that increasingly supplants despair, the bedfellow of denial.
There is also the radical alternative of choosing to live our daily lives as the inherently life-affirming and values-grounded people we are born to be. We have exhibited this capacity in times of crisis when we have risen to the occasion and acted with moral courage, personal integrity, and selfless abandon, performing what needed to be done because it was the right thing to do at that moment. Granted, this is not our usual, everyday modus operandi where we tend to be more half-hearted as we go about our routines, often asleep at the wheel, going through the motions, not up to our best game.
What is important to keep in mind, however, is that it doesn’t have to be this way. We can choose otherwise. We are not starting from square one. We possess the inherent potential to be the people we are intended to be, if only we choose to act on that potential.
And while there is no guarantee that behaving in this manner will immediately alter the long emergency, there is every reason to believe that it will have a decidedly salutary influence on our lives. As such, and in its own modest way, it cannot help but affect the world we live in.