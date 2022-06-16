Discontent with the American Experiment has been growing over this century as increasing numbers of Americans have become cynical about the ability of liberal democracy to deliver the goods promised by the American Dream. After a lifetime of following the behavioral expectations of gender roles and class hierarchy, and otherwise playing by the rules of the game, many feel cheated when the payoff fails to arrive. This bitterness is compounded when they view the world through the paranoiac lens of the Great Replacement theory and their ancient racist inspired fears of Black folks getting ahead, taking over.
This resentment and rage was exploited by Trump to translate into the 76 million votes he received in the 2020 election, as well as the insurrection of January 6. It is the basis of the populist support for the Big Lie, and the embrace of the latter by so many Republicans who are trying to destroy American democracy, especially by suppressing and stealing the vote in the next elections. Because of their bitterness, many are receptive to the claims of right-wing politicians and media that the liberals and Democrats are “bad guys” who can only win when they cheat. For them, Trump is “The Man” because he at least tells it like it is about those LGBTQ deviants, immoral abortionists, BLM terrorists, and Mexican “criminals” and “rapists,” who are taking their jobs away.
What has provided traction for this embrace of Trumpist fascism is the rapidly deteriorating circumstances of our society. Increasing numbers of working and middle class whites in recent years have experienced the loss of jobs to globalization, automation, and financialization. They have also suffered skyrocketing food and fuel prices, unaffordable shelter costs, and crushing debt—student, medical, consumer, and mortgage. All of these have conspired to produce impossible challenges for increasing numbers of older citizens, whose retirement dreams have ended up as living in their cars and working a job in an Amazon warehouse. Amongst other consequences, this has resulted in the five year life-expectancy gap between the United States and its peer income countries, and the end of the pattern where each generation could expect to be better off than the previous one, both of which have further driven a stake into our faith of perpetual progress.
The fallout from this social and economic disintegration is see in a variety of disturbing developments that point to a growing erosion of everyday behavioral norms. Not only is reckless driving on the rise with a concomitant increase in the number of pedestrian fatalities, but shootings are replacing flipping the bird in road rage incidents. The number of altercations on airplanes and in stores has exponentially erupted, nurses say patients are getting more abusive, and teachers are facing a rising tide of disruptive behavior. The murder rate is surging in cities, drug overdoses are increasing, Americans are drinking more, hate crime reports in U.S. have risen to their highest level in 12 years. Increasingly, Americans are demonstrating an absence of trust not only in science and government, but most especially in one another.
Together with the climate calamity, interminable pandemic, and omnipresent white supremacy, this erosion of human solidarity has resulted in a serious mental health crisis as evidenced in the high rates of depression, suicide and loneliness, strikingly amongst adolescents and young adults, but also with the middle aged as documented in the “Deaths of Despair” syndrome that afflicts this group. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans suffer from mental disorders and 47 percent of us have at least one addiction. Suicide took over 44,000 lives last year, and drug overdose cracked 100,000 for the first time.
But nowhere is the collapse of everyday life more evident than in the epidemic of mass shootings (defined as an event in which four or more people are killed or injured) that has gripped the nation for years, an almost daily occurrence that only such horrific events as the recent ones in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas receive headline coverage. According to the nonprofit, Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 246 mass shootings this year through early June, in which 12 involved four or more fatalities, and 692 last year, with 28 that included four or more fatalities.
This is significantly abetted by the astronomical gun sales that have been climbing for decades, but have been particularly pronounced more recently when according to one gun researcher, “There was a surge in purchasing unlike anything we’ve ever seen.” This is especially disturbing at a moment of hardening political division and deepening distrust of one another, and because many of the purchases involve powerful combat-grade, automatic and semi-automatic guns with larger magazines that allow for a much higher probability of killing.
As sketchy as the forgoing outline is, it at least suggests the profound fragmentation of everyday life that is taking place in our society. This is the breeding ground for an authoritarian regime to come to power. Whether it encourages some to actively participate in its development, and others to be a passive presence, fascism is being cultivated today in the body politic, like a malignant cancer. The health and climate of everyday life is an indispensable factor for both the rise of fascism, and the concomitant demise of democracy.
What can we do? We’ll begin discussing the possibilities in forthcoming columns.