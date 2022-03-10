Agents of an anti-democratic coup are not waiting until 2024 to realize their purpose. This is evident with Republican-dominated legislatures in 19 states passing 33 laws that will restrict and suppress the votes, especially of people of color, in the Orwellian name of “election integrity.”
In at least 15 states, Republicans have advanced laws to shift authority over elections to Republican-dominated legislatures, which could then overrule the popular vote, an outcome that could be legalized by a Republican-friendly Supreme Court which will render a decision this Spring about the doctrine of independent state legislatures which holds that statehouses have exclusive control of the rules for choosing presidential electors.
As fascism scholar Jason Stanley recently put it, “America is now in fascism’s legal phase.”
All of this is augmented by the alarming instances of harassment and death threats from Trump supporters that have driven nonpartisan voting administrators to quit or retire, to be replaced by Trump’s true believers. “Instead of complaining about balls and strikes,” Barton Gellman observed in his seminal article in the December Atlantic, “Team Trump will now own the referee.”
As the editors of The New York Times wrote, “Thus the Capitol riot continues in statehouses across the country, in a bloodless, legalized form.”
What we may fail to grasp is that, like the collapsing climate, fascism doesn’t just suddenly appear one day out of the blue, but is a process that in its contemporary manifestation advances in seemingly democratic, legal ways that disguise its true purpose. As the preceding recitation suggests, fascism American-style could succeed in establishing minoritarian rule through the suppression of what President Lyndon Johnson called, “the basic right to vote without which all others are meaningless.”
Given the fact that an anti-democratic coup is currently metastasizing throughout our society, the relevant question is not whether fascism is a possibility, but will a significant patriotic opposition emerge to challenge its growing presence in our lives?
To answer this question, we need to examine what is fundamental to our situation — the decisive role you and I play, however unintentional and seemingly inconsequential — that allows an authoritarian regime to be attractive to many of our fellow citizens. This would then help inform us as to what we need to do to help neutralize fascism’s insidious growth, and serve as an efficacious democratic counterpoint.
For a democracy to function successfully, it must be conscientiously attended to by its citizens, much as we do with our gardens. Otherwise, the weeds take over. This is what has occurred during the last 50 years, when we have allowed corporate-based, right wing politics to insinuate itself into the body politic and progressively establish its rule over us.
This happened because we have been neglecting in our daily behaviors and relationships a practice of those inherent heart virtues that reside in most human beings and are the behavioral foundation of a truly functioning democracy. Amongst others, these include such values as courage and compassion, generosity and kindness, selflessness and integrity, forgiveness and justice, freedom and diversity. Without the consistent practice of these, democracy withers on the vine, vulnerable to the pestilence of anti-democratic forces.
As our all too often contradictory and hypocritical history plainly testifies to, there is nothing automatic about democracy or our innate values upon which a truly functioning democracy rests. We need to consistently work at both.
We have also demonstrated, however, that we are perfectly capable of rising to the occasion and doing the right thing when faced with an emergency. Our problem is that during normal times, “we are ordinarily sleepers,” as the incomparable Rebecca Solnit has pointed out, “unaware of each other and of our true circumstances and selves. Disaster shocks us out of slumber, but only skillful effort keeps us awake” the rest of the time.
It is this “skillful effort” that has been missing over the years as the ubiquity of fossil fuels in our lives has seduced us into a somnolent existence where, mesmerized by our shopping malls, smart phones and credit cards, we have embraced the illusion of a forever expanding consumerist society. As a consequence, and almost without notice, we have found ourselves living in a collapsing climate, an insurgent fascism and a way of life that many of us are not happy with.
That is why there is no substitute for making intentional efforts at bringing to consciousness our innate virtues, perhaps through meditation or prayer, cultivating a wholesome practice toward friend and foe, alike. This is enhanced when we direct sentiments of love and good will to specific people in our lives and to all of humanity. Together, these efforts are the fertile soil and water of democracy that enables its values to be a moment to moment presence in our lives.
While this may seem inconsequential when compared to the fascist threat, engaging in purposeful efforts at being the consistently decent person we potentially are is the antidote to that epitome of human depravity, fascism. Such practice creates an increasingly spontaneous habit of democratic behavior within the bedrock of social reality, our everyday lives.