In her book, “No Visible Bruises,” Rachel Louise Snyder writes that between the years 2000 and 2006, when 3,200 American soldiers were killed in combat, more than three times as many women died at the hands of their husbands and boyfriends. In the United States alone, more than half of all murdered women are killed by a current or former partner. One woman is raped every minute or beaten every 11 seconds. And the preponderance of males who have been involved in the mass shootings epidemic have either abused, killed, or beaten a girlfriend, mother, or partner.
These statistics, equally sad and stunning, underscore that there may be nothing more dangerous in the human world than a male who is pathologically insecure with himself. Who can only experience a sense of worth through the domination and subjugation of others, particularly women. Who has been programmed by a patriarchal society to reject and deny the gentle, kind, loving beings we potentially are. Who is governed by an unrestrained ego to be the repressed, distorted and characteristically violent men so many of us become — certainly toward women, but also other men and not incidentally, ourselves.
This level of unbridled violence is commonly associated with a fascist state like Nazi Germany. It’s not just that the control of women by men is a basic tenet of fascism; it is that the domination of women by men, enforced by arbitrary and uninhibited violence, is fascism by another name. In polite society, of course, we know it as “Civilization.”
This societal scourge that Snyder appropriately identifies as “domestic terrorism” is so everyday in the Civilized world that we as a people have long been inured to it, unresponsive to this daily horror show. Whether through a raised eyebrow, raised voice, or raised fist, men communicate our ancient, self-bequeathed privilege to invade and assault the body of a woman in order to terrorize her into compliance and submission.
Nowhere is white male supremacy more evident than in the sexual violence and interracial rape that white men have imposed on Black women, not only during the antebellum time of enslavement, but also the Reconstruction period after the Civil War, and the Jim Crow era that followed. Along with lynching, which was often an act of sexual violence against Black men, the common practice of rape was a terrorist act intended to maintain white male power.
The patriarchal culture that poisons the very heart of our society causes us to be so much less the people we inherently are and potentially could be. There is absolutely no way we can reasonably entertain a vision of a transformed way of life without moving on from men’s rule over women, and coming together as a people around a practice of feminist-inspired values based upon the sacredness of life. We can’t live the liberated existence we both desire and need right now without growing beyond the socialized male need to be in control.
It goes without saying that transformative change is founded upon a commitment to an increasingly consistent, values-based practice, one that is founded upon a heart-based morality that emphasizes the quality of one’s relationships with other living beings. This is essential. Without this effort, we fail to touch the essence of the matter.
What facilitates this process for men, especially in the earlier stages of our growth, is just listening to and observing women, not because we (incorrectly) view them as paragons of inherently superior, gender-specific virtue, or (misguidedly) assume that reform lies in men now being one-down to women, but rather by way of discovering in ourselves echoes of our inherent core values, such as compassion, selflessness, integrity, and service that women’s socialization encouraged, but that was significantly arrested in us by ours.
Working with correspondingly committed men can also be useful as long as we avoid the common trap of trying to one-up one another with political correctness. Rather, it is essential that we learn to accept and forgive ourselves and each other for the people we are while cultivating the humility essential for the rebirth of our true selves. Arriving at a common understanding that we’re all in this together not only facilitates our growth. It also serves as an opening for mutually satisfying relationships with women.
As it is with people of color (POC), allying with women is extremely important. In so doing, we not only exhibit the friendship, respect and stand-up support that is so basic to a healthy relationship, but we also provide an example for other men. Being an active partner is operative not only when we are with women, but also when we are alone with men, and the way we respond to any misogynist behavior.
It is apparent to me that female leadership will be most important as we move further into the long emergency. This is especially so when it comes to the relationship building skills and a values practice, in general, necessary for the resilient communities we require.
The bottom line, however, is that we cannot continue to inflict the terrible price we have imposed on the world in our efforts to control women. We need to finally grow up and come down to earth, cease trying to be someone we’re not, and accept the good-enough person we are.