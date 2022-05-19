In order to access the power we potentially have, and require more than ever to skillfully and wholesomely deal with the unprecedented existential crisis we are facing, we need to recognize the importance of our everyday lives. We must see and respond to them, not as throwaways, something that we’re not fully present for, and behave as if we can always attend to them later, but as the only moment we’re actually alive. Regardless of the cards we’re dealt, the everyday is where we choose how we respond to our circumstances (whether we’re aware of doing so, or not), either proactively, in the service of our best interests as an inherently good human being, or asleep, mindlessly submitting to ego’s demand to be in control.
Because of this singular characteristic, the everyday is the one place where we have potential agency. Not only is it here that we choose how we live right now, we also contribute to what follows in our next moment, the one we call the “future.” For activists who are trying to improve the world, it is important that we understand what we do in the present moment prefigures the one that follows.
As the Buddhist peace activist, Thich Nhat Hanh, put it so simply, “The future is being made out of the present, so the best way to take care of the future is to take care of the present moment.”
When we awaken to the importance of the everyday and its signature passing moment, we then cease subscribing to such disempowering delusions of civilized society as dominance and control that only distract us from simply being the good person we are, right here, right now. We are able to accept, quite simply, that the quotidian is us.
It is then we act on our lives. Regardless of how seemingly inconsequential these may appear to be, it is all the “little” things we do and how we go about doing them, that continually decides the quality of our lives. Though always important, creating and acting upon a life-affirming existence has never been more essential for our collective well-being than it is now.
This will only happen, however, when we come to accept that we are living in a world of near-term collapse. Except for a minority who instinctively do the right thing, most of us typically don’t rise to the demands of the moment until our backs are against the wall. Then we get it. It is only when we cease being unreal about our situation that we are able to respond to life with our best as a matter of necessity.
We live in such a moment right now, for ours is the time of the long emergency. Many of us “know” this in our heads, however vaguely, but are unable or unwilling to connect this with our hearts, to a proactive, everyday practice. The combination of not having a road map with directions about what to do, together with an attendant dread that whatever it is will involve fundamental changes in our way of life immobilizes us with the terror of the unknown.
Being alive in the present begins by acknowledging our present inoperative state in this moment of crisis. Admitting out loud in the company of supportive, compassionate souls what deters us from acting helps liberate us from the denial that holds us down. A group of this kind can help us realize our common agency, manifesting through the collective wisdom that naturally emerges over time, as well as the appropriate steps we take together.
Organizing local gatherings in our neighborhoods and communities, amongst family, friends and neighbors may be the most useful service that activists can perform at this time. It is by coming together in this manner that people not only become more focused on the here and now reality of everyday life and begin to realize a new sense of solidarity with each other, but also are empowered to act with mindful clarity.
In so doing, we sidestep the mistake we typically make when attempting to change our situation for the better by concentrating our efforts on eliminating that which we find unacceptable rather than creating its alternative. As children of our Civilization, we subscribe to that ancient axiom that we can only realize a more desirable way of life to what is by first removing the latter, convinced that the one can only exist in the absence of the other.
What is required, instead, is a proactive practice, one that goes to the heart of our situation by choosing a life-affirming choice to this ego-centric delusion. Rather than destroying or vanquishing, we learn to live with the world as it is in our everyday lives, but doing so as the good human beings we potentially are.
In a similar vein, this should not be mistaken as a recipe for changing others to how we think human beings should live: we can only change ourselves. By so doing, however, we can act in solidarity with others as they walk their own path of liberation, realizing the everyday wisdom of the late, great historian, Howard Zinn, that “The future is an indefinite succession of presents, and to live now as we think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us, is itself a marvelous victory.”