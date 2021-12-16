“We’re on our own.”
With these words, I concluded my column two weeks ago about the failure of the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit conference to come to grips with the unprecedented climate catastrophe threatening societal collapse and species extinction. It was my way of stating the blunt truth that the paramount interest of the politicians and the 500 corporate representatives attending COP26 didn’t extend beyond preserving the very thing that was preventing meaningful progress: capitalism.
So what are we to do?
Let us be clear at the outset that I don’t have a silver bullet, nor does anyone else that I’m aware of. We are in uncharted waters, where imagination and creativity, courage and risk-taking are necessary. We will have to plunge into the unknown together, figuring things out as we go along.
That being said, I want to share with you some thoughts I’ve had as it has become increasingly evident that collapse is not only highly likely, but that it is already occurring, right now, and that only a transformed way of life will enable us to live with this unprecedented event.
It seems to me that the acceptance of collapse is essential to forging a viable practice around the growing climate cataclysm. What we do at this point forward is rendered irrelevant without this basic fact informing our efforts. We need to be figuring out how we will live in a disintegrating world where what we have taken for granted has become seriously compromised, if not rendered irrelevant altogether. Life as we’ve known it will be increasingly turned upside down, and, as we’ve learned from Katrina and COVID, to mention but two of the more egregious examples, our hyper-partisan, highly dysfunctional government, as well as its profits-before-people corporate handlers will be worse than ill-prepared to help us.
Rather than wasting more precious time on trying to change either, we need to make serious efforts at creating and — yes! — living the transformative alternative we require in these times. This is the central task for both climate activists and the rest of humanity.
Specifically, we need to focus on how we can significantly energize what we’ve given at least lip service to: relocalization. While no guarantee that this will prevent the collapse, it does at least hold out the possibility of people being able to take care of ourselves and each other in a collaborative, mutual aid fashion.
While the details of such an undertaking are many, and are best left to the parties involved to decide and effect for themselves, there is one crucial detail that must be attended to. And that is people coming together, now, not tomorrow, as family and friends, neighbors and local businesses, members of churches and civic organizations, government officials and non-profit volunteers, students and workers, to begin an ongoing community conversation around the question of, “How do we live in a time societal collapse?” Even though this gathering may only attract a very few in the beginning, we keep it going as a regular event (don’t forget the coffee and cookies!), for once others get hip to what’s being discussed and the fact that it is the only worthwhile conversation in town, more of us will show up. As the conversation continues over time, the collective wisdom of folks will kick in, and we will begin to figure things out for ourselves.
Very much related to this is an unspoken presence of moral values that arise unbiddenly, unobtrusively as we increasingly are real about our circumstances. These are reflective of the inherent goodness that we are born with, but that unfortunately we usually tuck away in the shadows of conventional daily existence. The exception, of course, are those occasions of life and death emergencies when people spontaneously rise to the occasion and act like the people of heart we potentially are. As we accept our bleak situation for what it is, and come together to deal with it, we will increasingly and wholeheartedly act upon this innate goodness.
Though contrary to the typical approach of seeking a technological fix for the climate emergency, the latter is better understood as a spiritual crisis, potentially more receptive to a moral intervention that involves a consistent values-informed response to our everyday, moment-to-moment lives. This awareness is significant to seeing the wisdom of engaging in a transformative dialectic of withdrawing our energy from that which is collapsing, and channeling it instead into the selfless, compassionate and generous alternative we’re creating in its stead.
Finally, while always fraught with great danger, crisis is also pregnant with opportunity and possibility. This is because in a life-threatening crisis all bets are off. What we are faced with doesn’t usually lend itself to conventional problem solving. Invariably, it calls upon our best selves.
This is the pathway of transformative change. And while there is no guarantee that the great danger of the crisis won’t overwhelm and defeat us, it is also possible that if we are able to recognize and seize the opportunity that is right before us, we might discover something of great value that we had not fully appreciated before now. We might find the person of heart we actually are whose unmediated expression makes all the difference in the life we’re living right now.