Every winter a lot of ladybugs move into our apartment – actually mostly, for some reason, into our “office.” They are puzzling creatures.
One puzzle is how they get here. Airtight windows are closed in the winter except one open a bit at night in the bedroom (where we never find ladybugs). So do they wait at the building’s entrance, then our apartment’s, until someone lets them in? I dunno.
Another puzzling thing is how they move. Aerodynamically they’re a disaster: chubby, with clumsy wings. And when you watch them take off or land, they’re laughable. Yet, in flight, they’re invisible! You watch one take off from “k” on the computer keyboard (they like to help me type), then don’t see them except landing, instantly, on “w.” They fly faster than the speed of light!
The puzzling-est thing, however, is that they die and remain in plain sight. They lie dead on the windowsill or the floor or my desk. And I gather them and put them in the wastebasket. So what, you say? The so what is that, when it comes to dying, other creatures are discreet.
We have a cabin in the woods up the road a bit. And, if we walk in the woods, we never see dead anything. Deer live there, black bears, coyotes, possums and, in summer, a zillion red efts and mosquitoes. As well as owls, hawks, phoebes, and bats. And, at our pond, small fish, frogs, occasional ducks, sometimes a heron.
Yet, in 50 years, we have never found a dead anybody – except a phoebe crashed into a cabin window. Or mice trapped in the cabin.
And the same is true in our apartment. There are occasional spiders, moths, fruit flies, ants and, rarely, a centipede. None of which, dead, ever accumulate – at least not where we can see.
And we’ve never been in the middle of a war or natural disaster. So, except briefly after their death, we’ve never seen dead humans. Never encountered one in the park, or decaying in the street or in a store or anyone’s back yard.
Instead, we get buried, entombed or burned. Universally.
Some creatures die privately, by instinct. Others, like bees and humans, are disposed of by kin.
But all disappear.
Except ladybugs.