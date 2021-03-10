In response to the Brattleboro Area COVID period Unsung Hero recognitions and Teacher Tributes organized by Compassionate Brattleboro and the Reformer, school students themselves are now stepping forward to engage in discussions about compassion and their experiences of it. These offerings are the second set of what may become many. Teachers are encouraged to submit such sets of student compassion reflections to compassionstory@gmail.com
Special thanks to Chantelle Albin, school counselor, Amy Skolnick, 6th grade teacher and the 6th grade student leadership team at the Guilford Central School for organizing this wonderful set of compassion statements from students in grades 1 to 6 at the school.
Name: Isaiah Grade: 6
When my mom broke her arm, I helped her do stuff.
Name: Anissa Grade: 4
One time my sister was sad because she had no one to play with her, so I played with her.
Name: Anika Grade: 4
A few months ago I bought myself some skin products because I knew my sister would love to use them. So I gave them to her for Christmas.
Name: Ziva Grade: 1
Extending a hand when someone fell.
Name: Jett Grade: 1
Helping someone when they are injured.
Liam: Grade: 4
There was this one time, on the first day of school, at recess someone was sad and I played with them to make him feel better.
Liam: Grade: 5
When a classmate of mine went down the slide really fast, I went and checked on them to see if they were okay.
Alysia: Grade: 5
Asking someone if they are okay when they fall.
Elodie: Grade: 5
I helped a classmate with math.
Anastasia: Grade: 5
At basketball when I am on defense on a little kid, I always give them a clear shot so they are happy if they make it.
Jordan: Grade: 5
One time at the YMCA, I helped teach a kid how to play soccer.
Liam: Grade: 5
I help my parents rake during fall.
Louise: Grade: 5
I was riding my bike with a friend and she fell so I let her have some of my candy.
Evie: Grade: 5
Me and my family donated wood to the school when they needed it.
Roise: Grade: 5
I saw a girl fall so I ran over and asked if she was ok.
Briar: Grade: 5
A classmate showed compassion for me today in class; she picked up my gloves that I dropped.
Kennedy: Grade: 5
Making sure someone new has friends.
Derek: Grade: 4
One time my sister needed help, so I went to get our dad.
Elise: Grade: 4
Me and my sister were climbing the big rocks in my yard. She fell off of one of them. I carried her up to the house.
Arabella: Grade: 4
When a new classmate arrived at our school, I invited him to play and made jokes with him that he could have the double marshmallow stick.
Austin: Grade: 4
My friend stubbed her toe, so I stubbed my toe too so that I could feel her pain.
Sorrel: Grade: 1
Once my brother bought me a Christmas present.
Diem: Grade: 1
I helped my mom water plants.
Benson: Grade: 1
I went to help my sister when she hit her head on the corner of the table.
Isaiah: Grade: 6
When COVID first happened, I was upset but when one of my teachers dropped off a birthday present for me, it made me less upset.
Kayleigh: Grade: 6
A year ago my friend ran into a tree sledding and got a serious concussion and forgot how to speak and really do anything. I couldn’t really help her physically but I tried to make her feel better by sending her notes and drawing pictures for her. Little things can make a big difference.
Leah: Grade: 6
You can show your friend you care about them when they are having a bad day.
Camden: Grade: 6
One day at Market 32, somebody forgot a bag, so I ran and gave it to them. They gave me 20 dollars for it. One good deed can do everything.
Kali: Grade: 6
Once I fell off the swing and a friend came over and helped me up. I was very thankful.
Sam: Grade: 6
I was snowboarding with some of my friends, and one of them fell. We all stopped and checked in with them.
Dakota: Grade: 6
In downtown Brattleboro, a man was homeless and a man gave him food.
Macie: Grade: 6
I helped someone when they got stung by bees.
Lizzy: Grade: 6
I once saw a little girl fall off her bike. A person helped her up and then cleaned her cuts.
Sadie: Grade: 6
When I broke my ankle my friends came and helped me. Some baked me cookies, others just gave me a hug.
Ada: Grade: 1
You can leave bird seeds out for birds or nuts out for squirrels.
Allison: Grade: 3
I held the door open for someone.
Vega: Grade: 2
Sometimes I unload the groceries out of the cart without being asked.
Cole: Grade: 2
My friend helped me build a fort.
Korbin: Grade: 3
I help my mom carry groceries.