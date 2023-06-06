It never occurred to me that I would have so much fun playing pickleball upon my retirement. Yes. I am hooked now. Though I am a healthy, able-bodied senior, sport is one thing in which I lack confidence and experience.
Growing up, I never played any sports. Title IX was not available when I was in college. Time has passed. Who knew that I could do occasional overhead shots? Sometimes, I can even return a lob when I feel lucky. This was the best thing that happened to me – physically, psychologically, and socially. It is humbling to know that this game has over 50 years of history. I am told that pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.
Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has gained tremendous popularity, especially among seniors, in recent years. It’s rather easy to get started without knowing any complex rules except how to announce scores (yours, opponents, and the order of the server) before the serve. The required equipment is simple: a paddle and a whiffle-like ball. The game is well-suited for seniors like me with limited athletic ability and experience. I enjoy it because I can stay active, enjoy friendly interaction on the court or on the bench, and foster social connections with players of mixed groups. I have met so many new pickleball friends since I started.
With the popularity of pickleball, I learned from the news media that an affluent town in Massachusetts had filed complaints against pickleball noise. Another story from the next town reported that vandalism took place because of territorial challenges between tennis players and pickleball players with the tearing up of the pickleball nets. It’s an ironic and ugly story that popularity of any kind is often accompanied by a dark side. Nothing of that sort has happened (yet), thank goodness, where my husband and I play in our neighborhood court.
People with knee surgery, hip replacement surgery, and Parkinson’s can still play pickleball. Seniors with a paunch, or tall, thin, and silver-haired, almost graying or bald, and all body types are playing pickleball on our town courts. Pickleball offers more than just physical benefits, including brain and psychological fitness. Teams are made up of various groups: grandmas and grandsons, husbands and wives, fathers and daughters, in-laws, and advanced or beginner pickleball team players. While we play recreational pickleball, the game requires strategic thinking, quick decision-making, and quick responses to win. For seniors, we occasionally have trouble remembering our team’s score along with which order of serve a player is engaged. Then, we can get help from the opposing team.
When we miss hitting the ball, the collective sigh of “Wow” or “OOOhhh” comes from the player and the onlookers. Sometimes, the opponents offer an encouraging remark, “That was a great shot!” It is so civilized to recognize a great shot coming from the other team. In between serving, we can get serious; but we can also crack jokes as well. When I get a score of Zero in one game, I mutter to myself, ‘Well, I got pickled this time. Let’s play again!’
No sport that I have experienced can have a combined players' age exceeding 300 years old – octogenarians and septuagenarians of mixed groups, whether advanced or novice, can play the game. Sometimes, an advanced player volunteers to teach or coach newbies on the spot. The interaction under this circumstance is a generous, caring and full exchange of learning and teaching. This type of social engagement and community building through pickleball is a beautiful thing. I think that pickleball is here to stay, and I am loving it. Now all we need is more dedicated pickleball courts to accommodate us.