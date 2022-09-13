Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.