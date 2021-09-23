One of the great mysteries that future historians will have to ponder about the age we are living in today is why so many Americans clung so desperately to the notion that our 45th president was a great man when so much conclusive evidence exists that he wasn’t even a good one.
I am not referring here to differences in political opinions. I know that they will always exist in a democracy. There will always be a gulf between what I think of as country club conservatism and liberal free lunches. I like to believe that I am positioned somewhere in between with my sympathies more aligned to feeding hungry people than it will ever be to diminished dividend checks.
(And, if anyone thinks the following will be completely free of any political bias, let me preface it by stating that I don’t believe mankind has suffered any mass cruelties, crimes, or horrors that didn’t originate and incubate in the wide open spaces of a right wing zealot’s mind.)
We have the segment of the population that looks no further into a candidate’s history than party affiliation, a fact made painfully apparent in the 2016 presidential election when the Republican candidate had as much in common with principles espoused by Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan as swamp water does with Perrier. He had, as far as millions of Americans could detect, no principles at all.
Despite having no affiliation with any recognizable agenda beyond that which advanced his personal fortunes, our previous president passed himself off as a Republican. The GOP, of course, is devoted to protecting and advancing the best interests of the wealthy, so it is reasonable to assume that many of them see their misbegotten allegiance as protection from Democratic looting and pilfering.
The wealthy are always the first to howl about the prospect of paying more taxes in the country they profess to love so much and they have battalions of Republican lawmakers installed to join in the chorus. It is so unfair, so the refrain goes, to bring their tax burden in line with what all the unwashed millions have to cough up because of all they contribute to the general good.
The trickle down hogwash has been a Republican staple since high button shoes were all the rage.
Truth be told, I don’t care about rich people very much and they certainly seem to be doing just fine despite being positioned somewhere near the bull’s eye of President Biden’s infrastructure plans. That most Republican of Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, sees the stipulations intended to address the climate change crisis in the ambitious infrastructure bill as a threat to his investments in the coal industry. So, until our bridges start collapsing, we are all at the mercy of those to whom a bank account takes precedence over peoples’ lives.
Remember the image of our former president with his arms wrapped around the flag and that simian grin on his face at a CPAC convention? Well, why shouldn’t he love America? He probably paid fewer taxes in the past decade than a teenager working at McDonald’s.
The mystery of our former chief executive’s lingering appeal does not extend to extremist malcontents either. The white supremacists, the conspiracy theory nut jobs and even the domestic terrorists will always be with us. They are not so much a mystery as they are the price we all have to pay for living in a free society. Their motives are as clear as a mountain lake. I don’t think the appeal of our former chief executive is based on any particular affection for the man himself as it is in the perverse delight they take in both his and their own ability to stir up chaos and unrest.
The media always obliges them by making every outrage headline news. On Sept. 18, fewer people showed up at the demonstration in Washington on behalf of the insurrectionists who attempted to overthrow democracy on Jan. 6 than those who attended the Garlic Fest in Bennington. It hardly got a mention on the evening news. I guess you have to smash windows to really get their attention. But the mass chorus of “I’m sorrys” from the Jan. 6 rioters and the fizzle of the sympathy demonstration might portend significant trouble ahead for the MAGA crowd. That alone was worth mentioning.
So, what is it that makes formerly reasonable people refuse to let go of the myth of the great businessman who was going to apply the same standards he used in his countless commercial endeavors to make the country great again? Why do they still refuse to see the storm warnings that were hoisted before the first wave came ashore?
No one wants to be proven wrong and they especially don’t want to be proven wrong on such a gigantic scale. Many people invested a great deal of their own self-esteem in the decision to place hope in a man who, in the very kindest interpretation of his early promise, represented a significant change in politics as usual. It was always a bewildering character analysis for me to understand, but I never really understood Reagan’s slick and superficial Hollywood appeal either.
The time, however, has long passed for sensible people in the United States to understand that following this guy further down a road that they may at one time have willingly — and even gratefully — traveled will continue to destabilize the nation and further undermine values that have guided it for well over two centuries.
Consign the man to the golf courses and move on. Let history be the judge of his toxic legacy.