If there is one thing that is certain about racism in America, it is the fact that very few racists recognize the trait in themselves. In decades not so long past, good ol’ boys with the soot of burning crosses still on their hands would look positively wounded if anyone suggested that their noble crusade had its roots in ignorance and hatred.
Small matter that, if it was such a noble cause, what’s with the pointy hats and the bed sheets?
Maybe recognizing their own racism is a misleading conclusion; admit it to themselves would probably be more accurate. An adamant refusal to admit something is eloquent testimony in itself that the person knows on some level that what they believe is wrong.
We have seen examples in a large segment of the American public’s adamant refusal to recognize uncomfortable facts during the previous administration. Unlike the claims of one of the chief apologists (remember “alternative facts”?) for a man whose moral compass only pointed to a picture of himself, the truth is not like a mound of clay that can be arbitrarily molded to conform with personal convictions or advance unprincipled ambitions.
A lot of us—comfortably ensconced in the North—may take some comfort in the fact that the South is the part of the country that bears most of the onus of rampant bigotry. Of course, the North has its own shameful legacy of prejudice and hate. We have seen it on display here in Bennington.
America will never get beyond our reprehensible history as far as bigotry is concerned if we don’t recognize our complicity in it and our long, long history of perpetuating it. Article I, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution stated that, for purposes of representation in Congress, enslaved Blacks would be counted as three-fifths of the number of white inhabitants of the state in which they lived.
That is one of the reasons why campaigns by politicians like Florida governor Ron DeSantis are so particularly odious. Empowered by maneuvers in Texas to deny women the right to have domain over their own bodies by offering monetary rewards to nosy vigilantes who report anyone they suspect is seeking an abortion to authorities, DeSantis has launched a campaign to bolster his administration’s ban on the teaching of what is called critical race theory in his state by making it easy for parents to sue educators who dare broach the subject.
It is interesting to note that no one actually teaches CRT in Florida, so DeSantis’ idiotic pandering to his conservative base is a little like outlawing polar bears in Brazil.
(Critical race theory is an academic subject that examines the effect of racism in American society, particularly as it applies to judicial matters. It isn’t taught in any public schools in the country, but the term has taken its place among conservative zealots’ hot button phrases somewhere between deep state and Hillary’s e-mails.)
I can’t think of a worse fate to bestow on any children than to allow hack politicians like DeSantis any influence over what is taught in schools. The deceit and denial are always cloaked in patriotic sanctimony. They cast anyone who dares to confront their bullying tactics as “elites.”
“This is an elite-driven phenomenon being driven by bureaucratic elites, elites in universities, and elites in corporate America. And they’re trying to shove it down the throats of the American people. You’re not doing that in the state of Florida,” he said to an enthusiastic crowd of well-to-do seniors, most of whom won’t be around to reap the whirlwind that DeSantis is trying to sow.
Notice all the right wing flashpoints in DeSantis’ rant: Hatred for those people who are smarter than they are and who have better jobs than they do. He used the word “elites” four times in a single sentence; driving ideological wedges between the races and the economic classes. In America, race and economic issues are just different aspects of the same thing.
They claim that CRT instills a negative view in children of their own country while, at the same time, they are hard at work making it as difficult as they possibly can for them simply to vote when they become adults. A negative view! Are they kidding? This is a country where the economic engine was largely fueled by the blood, sweat, tears, and countless deaths of enslaved people for nearly a century after its founding. How do DeSantis and his fellow fantasy weavers intend to spin that appalling fact?
To paraphrase a line from Abby Mann, they can’t swallow it and they can’t spit it out, so they have to apply a generous coat of whitewash over it.
As far as the objective of CRT to examine racism in our country’s legal system, consider the example of Michelle Odinet, a city court judge in Louisiana. Ms. Odinet’s home was burglarized and the criminal’s image was caught on a security system. When another video surfaced of people watching the footage of the home invasion, the judge can be heard in the background laughing and using the N-word to describe the robber.
Judge Odinet was just chock full of remorse when the second video became public. She had “taken a sedative” and didn’t recall anything about it. Nobody bought her pleas for understanding because we understood too well something that she probably never will even admit to. We should recognize it by now.
Odinet finally was forced to resign on Dec. 28, so maybe we are making progress. In the Gospel of John, Christ said, “The truth will set you free.” Racism is a component part of this country’s history and efforts to seriously confront and eradicate it have got to be founded on a willingness to acknowledge it in all of its ugliness.