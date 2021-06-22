The negotiating committee of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is blazing a new trail in labor negotiations: it has agreed to the teachers union request to institute wage increases, now, before any of the multitude of issues raised on both sides have even been discussed, not to mention, settled. Worse yet, however, is that the 2021-2022 wage increase, being implemented on July 1, is subject to continuing negotiation (so-called) for a further increase. And even worse-er still, in exchange for this “Grand Giveaway,” the boards’ committee got absolutely nothing from the union.

It is labor history in the making, and augurs ill for the rest of the negotiation issues “on the table,” untouched. If history teaches us anything, it is that the boards’ negotiating committee is more than likely to betray and surrender all of the demands it has made — most of these were generated by administrators and school principals as things important to them — and agree to all of the union’s demands.

On the day following this “Grand Giveaway,” I resigned from the committee, and thereby from my exalted position of “lead negotiator,” so-called. I do not want to be associated with this ongoing enterprise of betrayal.

Teacher wage increase vs. one-time bonus? Decision prompts resignation of lead negotiator ATHENS — The lead negotiator for the school boards in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union has resigned in protest over a decision by the r…

Talks began in early 2020, and continued this long because of the inability to resolve the question of whether negotiation sessions will be public or private. The boards wanted public sessions as consistent with Vermont’s strong public policy favoring governmental transparency. The union insisted on closed sessions, probably so the public will never learn of their outrageous demands. A Vermont Supreme Court decision said, the issue is to be determined by agreement of the parties. But the parties never could agree. The issue was resolved, but only temporarily, after the Vermont Labor Relations Board was brought into the picture. To this date, there has been no permanent agreement on that issue, but I suspect that, as a part of the “Grand Giveaway,” the union’s position will prevail.

In the beginning, the union asked for a three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) starting July 1, 2020, with a 3 percent across-the-board increase in each year, plus “steps.” (Teachers may move up a step each year, so long as the CBA allows it, but steps result in an increase greater than reflected in the across-the-board percentage increase, sometimes as much as twice that figure.)

In June of 2020, the boards proposed a one-year agreement (2020-2021) with a total salary freeze, out of concern for the anticipated financial consequences of the pandemic. But by June of 2021, the actual impact of COVID on the economics of the school boards made clear that there was contingency money in the 2020-2021 budget available for some additional salary. But that money has to be paid before July 1, 2021 (according to the SU business office), since the SU’s books must close on June 30. So the boards committee offered a stipend for the 2020-2021 school year of 1.5 percent or $889 for each teacher who was returning for the 2021-2022 school year. In slightly more detail, the boards’ position was this:

First, this is strictly a bonus or stipend and is in no way to be added to the 2019-2020 CBA salary schedule still in force. (CBAs continue in force beyond their “expiration” dates, until a replacement agreement is signed.) This was consistent with the committee’s original position to freeze salaries in the 2020-2021 school year, and its negotiating position, that raises should not be incorporated in a CBA until all other issues, including economic issues, have been settled.

Second, this is for only those teachers who had worked in the SU in the 2020-2021 school year and who signed contracts for the 2021-2022 school year. The committee felt it should not extend that stipend to include teachers who decided to leave the SU.

In an email of May 27, 2021 from Jack Bryar, a member and former chair of the boards committee, and current chair of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District (WNEUSD) Board, and apparently principal architect of the current “Grand Giveaway,” he noted that any side letter agreement “has to be restricted to returning staff.”

Then, in an email of June 3, 2021, Architect Bryar noted that the board of which he was chair had just adopted the following resolution:

Resolved: That the WNUESD approves, in principle, a side agreement to provide additional compensation for teachers and paraprofessionals working in the 20/21 school year and continuing in the coming year, PROVIDED that such agreement take place before June 30, 2021.

Architect Bryar now is contradicting his own view, and ignoring the action of his board.

As so-called “lead negotiator,” I presented our position to the union: a side letter agreement giving a stipend of 1.5 percent or $869 to each teacher who had worked in the 2020-2021 school year and who signed a contract to return for the 2021-2022 school year.

Sean Murphy, the union’s “chief negotiator” (and to become Bellows Falls Union High School’s assistant principle on July 1, 2021) rejected it. Since that was, supposedly, our final position, I wanted then to move on to the next matter, but a union team member interrupted and said she would like to caucus. They did and we did.

When we returned, Murphy said they will agree to the side letter and the 1.5 percent, but they want that 1.5 percent incorporated into the extended 2019-2020 agreement so that, (1) the increase will apply to all teachers who worked in the SU in 2020-2021, whether or not they are returning; and (2) it will be incorporated in each step of the 2019-2020 salary schedule, thus giving teachers at least that 1.5 percent raise for 2021-2022; and (3) the question of greater raises for 2021-2022, and whether or not teachers will get steps, will remain open for negotiation.

The boards committee then met again, and by a vote of four to one, they threw in the towel. And not only did they throw in the towel, totally, but they didn’t even ask for a concession of any kind from the union in exchange, they were in such a rush to fold. It was like that line from T.S. Eliot: “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.”

I was not going to present this total capitulation to the union, and suggested that Architect Bryar carry the white flag. But Architect Bryar apparently was unwilling to do so, and left it to the committee chair.

By virtue of it being a bonus and excluded from the extended 2019-2020 CBA meant no salary increases in 2021-2022. That would have placed continuing pressure on the union to seriously consider the proposals we had made in order to settle a new CBA, a fundamentally desirable position for the boards to be in. But apparently not in the view of Architect Bryar.

In an email of June 14, 2021 to Lily Hart, a member of the union’s negotiating team not present at this meeting, Architect Bryar wrote this:

“Lily, we missed you.

“It turned out that the Google platform didn’t work as well as we thought in terms of supporting breakouts — or maybe we just are all tech illiterate. The good news is we have a proposed settlement for this past year, and made some important progress towards the upcoming year(s). Not bad for an evening’s work. There will be lots to do for 21-22 but we won’t all be under the fiscal gun, and that makes it easier for all concerned. Have a good evening.”

Quite apart from the inappropriateness of Architect Bryar communicating anything about the negotiation session Hart missed unless approved by the committee, he is totally wrong in what he said. First of all, it wasn’t a “proposed settlement,” but rather a settlement reached, needing only the OK from the SU boards.

Second, the union should be “under the fiscal gun” and we should not have been trying to “make it easier for all concerned.” If Architect Bryar wants “easy,” he should not be on the committee. But one thing is certain: the boards are not under any fiscal gun to agree to any of the union’s proposals. It is the union that may be and, from the boards’ negotiating point of view, should be. Clearly, Architect Bryar seems to be wanting to make things “pleasant again,” to use Murphy’s term.

Here is an email of May 21, 2021 from Murphy to his committee members, a copy of which was misdirected (?) to me. It was his response to the receipt by him of the boards’ updated CBA proposals:

“My first thought is we say no to everything and tell them we are just interested in negotiating salary and steps. We (you?) can wait on all the other stuff we asked for until Stephen Fine is no longer negotiating and it can be pleasant again …”

Well, Murphy can stop laughing up his sleeve for the coup he pulled off, and which cost him absolutely nothing. I’m sure his team will find the Gemütlichkeit that supposedly was lacking, now that they will be dealing with a committee solely of people clearly willing to give the union whatever it wants. I’m sure Architect Bryar will feel the same.