The sky didn’t fall. The four horsemen of the Apocalypse didn’t show. Armageddon? Not yet! I am relieved for now. Liz Cheney was quoted as saying the mid-term elections were a clear vote for “Team Normal.” Once again, the polls were very wrong. Even Fox News seemed perplexed by the “Red Ripple.” As a loyal member of Team Normal, I wonder what we have to look forward to in the next two years.
If the polls ask me, I predict Trump will refuse to fade away. He will not go gentle into that good night no matter how many times he is not elected. Is the need to be in the spotlight the most important qualification for the “Leader of the Free World”? My grandchildren have a similar need for attention, but I am not voting for them either. The Democratic Party should welcome this campaign which can only further divide the Republican Party and make a smoother glide path for Team Normal. The DNC should start selling hats which say, “Please Let Him Run Again.”
Perhaps even Kevin McCarthy should rethink his alignment with a candidate who lost the Congress and the Senate in 2018, the Congress and the Senate and the White House in 2020, and whose candidate support seemed to backfire across the board in 2022. DJT once said he didn’t like John McCain because he didn’t support “losers” as Trump defined them. Is the Republican Party really listening to Team Normal this time? Team Normal has sent a pretty clear message about losers. We have seen Republicans jump the Trump ship before but then jump back on just as fast. Will it be different this time?
This is not to say that Team Normal think all is forgiven and that the ship of state is back on course. Just as with climate change, we may be able to slow down the wild oscillations between crazy left and crazy right and this might seem normal but only by comparison. Team Normal craves stability, integrity, predictability, and progress. Will Rogers once said that he didn’t belong to any organized political party, he was a Democrat. The Democrats have years of experience in forming workable coalitions with disparate (extreme?) groups while the Republicans are still learning how to expand their base. The Big Tent the Republicans talk about is a really crazy tent if you have to include the Proud Boys, QAnon, MTG, Steve Bannon and a host of deniers. Have you ever paddled a canoe behind a novice? They get to where they are going eventually but only after having paddled twice as far while roaming from one side of the river to the other.
The portent of the Trump presidency may have done something recently thought nearly impossible. It has gotten both parties to agree that a future without Trump is the much preferred one. So, it looks like we might have to look a little farther afield to find a slate of candidates for either party in 2024 who can respond to the message of Team Normal. Is the field going to be Ron De(Sanctimonious)Santis for the seemingly less crazy right running against Joe (Oh So Normal) Biden who has exceeded low expectations? If the mid-term election has sent any message, it is that highly qualified candidates with leadership experience, workable ideas and a vision of a hopeful future have a better chance no matter their party affiliation. But as we know, hope is not a strategy by itself, only a significant component of one. But I am hoping for a better future with a good dose of reality, hard work, and the knowledge that this isn’t going to be an easy ride.