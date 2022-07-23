I watch NBC Nightly News on YouTube. I suppose it is an indulgence, but that’s how I get some of the news. I like Lester Holt. I cannot explain why, he seems like a trustworthy guy on camera. I’ve met enough anchors and network people to know that they aren’t always as they appear, but for some reason, Lester checks out. What I don’t like is this annoying new trend on NBC News where they tell the viewers how many people are being affected by whatever weather system is currently moving across the nation, or how many Americans are being hurt by inflation, or whatever.
Either Lester Holt or Al Roker will say: “Triple-digit temperatures are affecting thirty-seven million Americans right now.” The network decision-makers think this kind of hyperbole makes the situation sound more dramatic. It is summer. Of course, there will be triple-digit temperatures somewhere in the northern hemisphere. Does it help to tell us how many people are suffering? Look at the weather map, you can deduce how many people are experiencing that big blob of red splattered across the map. A smidge of population distribution knowledge can tell you that. Here’s what is probably happening at Rockefeller Plaza:
Some bright Ivy League recruit in the news division wants a bigger apartment or a house in Connecticut, so they formulate a brilliant plan to make the news sound more urgent by stating how many people are affected by whatever topic is hot. More urgency and drama could improve ratings. If the Ivy Leaguer gets the credit, he or she gets more money for a boost in the ratings. Maybe they get a promotion.
In the meantime, some poor news intern gets the job of estimating how many people are being affected by inflation, hurricanes, air pollution, or covid. Eventually, the estimates become an integral part of who, what, and where in the reporting process. I would like to think that most folks have a good idea of how many Americans are affected by a weather front. And if they don’t, does it matter? Hearing these constant estimations of Americans being affected by anything makes me a little anxious. Then I think about it for a second and realize I don’t give two hoots. It’s like the boy who cries wolf. Enough already.
I have honestly thought about tuning out and ignoring the news. It is so bad lately that playing Ostrich is sounding good. You do that, and then what kind of citizen are you? Do you join the ranks of the uninformed? Isn’t that one of the biggest clubs you can belong to in this country? I would rather not become one of the millions of uninformed, uninterested, uninvolved, apathetic, Americans. Those people piss me off to no end. They are the ones who end up placing stupid votes for stupid politicians that end up making us the dumbest first-world nation of all time. You have to stay informed. It ought to be a part of every job interview out there. Do you know who your legislative representatives are? Do you have any idea what is going on in the world right now? Does it make you understand how things work and what you can do to make them work better? No?
Along with NBC Nightly News, I get news from the local papers and public and commercial radio. It depends on what I am doing at what time of day because the good news sources take more time. I think we need to be more mindful of those sources. We also need to be more mindful about getting news every day. Once you get past the annoyances that some outlets throw in the way, knowing about what is happening makes you interesting, involved, and effective.