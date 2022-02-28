I’ve been building a six-string guitar from a kit. It seems to be taking a long time and I know why. Instead of simply sanding the body and spraying on a nice clear coat. I decided to paint it. Painting an object reveals all of its surface imperfections. Ask any auto body guy what is the most important step when painting a car? They’ll tell you it is the preparation and condition of the surface to be painted. So it is for wood guitar bodies. The finish has been a big part of my guitar kit learning curve.
The wood grain will show when painted if it is not smoothed and sanded sufficiently. I’m painting this guitar body a mellow yellow, more like a cream color. There were small gouges and imperfections on the front of the body so I used wood filler and covered every square inch of the top. After painting, it looked great, except for one run. I looked at the back and could see the wood grain through the paint. It became clear that I needed to apply a coat of wood filler on the back as well.
Each one of these steps takes time. Applying wood filler is quick and easy. Allowing it to dry sufficiently is another matter, and then it needs sanding. Once that is done you have to look for the slightest imperfections, address them, and apply another coat of paint. The process of building up several layers of paint is a time-consuming part. You paint and then wait. Sometimes I forget about the project and go on to other things while waiting for a paint application to dry. So I recently surfaced for air on this project and realized that a month had gone by for just three coats of paint. I will admit that I’m being a bit of a perfectionist with this project. I think it is worth the time and effort. This makes me marvel at what gets accomplished in a guitar factory where the final product is perfection.
I recently replaced the neck on a Fender Squire bass guitar. While the neck came pre-finished from the factory I decided to affix decals on the headstock. Covering the surface with a clear coat took numerous applications to build up layers. I sanded and resprayed, then I allowed plenty of time for drying. I would correct imperfections and then sand and respray. I’m still not a hundred percent happy with the results, but the neck does look good overall. I installed the neck on the guitar and I am not happy with the fit. There were slight gaps on either side of the neck pocket. I plan to put the old neck back on and use the new neck to build another guitar.
If this sounds like I’ve been sucked into the black hole of hobby guitar building then I guess it’s true. Fortunately, I have most of the parts lying about to build that extra bass guitar. Do I need another guitar? No, I do not. At present, I have about nine guitars of different types and sizes. I recently purchased hangers to screw into the wall so I can hang a few guitars for display. I was thinking that wall hanger guitars are just another item that will require dusting. Regardless of what I do in the end, these projects always have strings attached. Hang it up and you have to dust it every week. Store it in a case and it’s just one more case in a stack of cases. Good luck remembering which guitar is in which case unless you stick a big ol’ ugly label on it. As I said, I’ve fallen into the black hole of guitar collecting, where there are always strings attached.