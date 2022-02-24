In our family of three, I rank first in sass quotient.
Just kidding. Everyone knows I rank third. But that’s why I claim to rank first.
“What’s sassier than being third and bragging about being first?” I argue.
“Incorrect opinion,” my son will reply. And I have to admit, the debate is over.
There’s something about sass that I’d like more of sometimes. Yet I also felt guilt and shame at times for exiting situations with what Bob Dylan might describe as using “a little too much force.”
“She was married when we first met
Soon to be divorced
I helped her out of a jam I guess
But I used a little too much force”
– Bob Dylan, “Tangled Up in Blue” (1975)
As a performing storyteller with contracts in multiple meta-verses outside of the one in which I’m writing this, I’ve renegotiated four different contracts in recent months.
In two, the contracts involved changing tour dates at venues I often visit. Resolving the “jam” in the situation consisted of a series of appreciative phone calls about how we could best work together going forward.
In the third, something like Douglas Adams’ Infinite Improbability Drive kicked in. Both parties were able to move to a new relationship with the press of a button, and without that “tedious mucking about in hyperspace.”
Readers who have also been contracted to perform at Mos Eisley cantina will recognize my situation in the fourth. The backstage manager there seems nice enough. But when he gets to pacing around his chair he can be a bully. Take it from my friend, for his location in a galaxy far away he has a surprising lack of accountability for his unconscious anthropocentrism.
Under the explicit threat of getting the Greedo treatment on my way out the door, I took a rotten deal. Part of it was not having freedom to speak about what happened not only backstage, but in front of the stage at the cantina, a place where I’d worked many hours.
Do I need to explain how giving up freedom of speech is antithetical to a storyteller? I’m committed to writing in this space about the most useful stories and lessons I can think of. And I attempted several such conversations with the backstage manager. However, while I had entered into the contract at a fixed price, the price I was paying continued to increase as he needled at me.
In the act of altering these four contracts, can you guess which one brought out the Han “Sassy Pants” Solo in me?
Sometimes when you’re being pressured to do something, or continue to do something, that goes against your wellbeing, you need a little energy to break the shackles. In the original experiments on learned helplessness, dogs in a lab were abused into becoming completely helpless to flee danger. When the lab handlers then trained them to unlearn their learned helplessness, they had to pull them hard on a leash.
How much guilt and shame do we accept from using “a little too much force” to get out of a jam?
We’ve been fascinated by the ice on the Pond Brook and Green River here.
The ice on the Green River got feet thick in places with the cold weather. It capped off the brook completely. You can walk up it in most places, often hearing only a light gurgling from underneath.
Then we got last week’s rain. The water flowing in the brook rose above the ice.
In places, whole sections of ice were carried downstream. But in many places the water found the hole in its ice roof and flowed over the ice.
Then the rain stopped, the high water ebbed and back went down under or below the ice level.
But the time of the flowing water mingling with the ice is now documented in nature-made ice sculptures all up and down the brook and river. For a couple hours on Sunday we explored these fingerprints of a river’s sass.
Look at it this way. Who does it serve to shame people when they break through whatever glass ceiling they’ve been squeezed under?
It serves the status quo.
It serves the jam.
This shame puts fear in the hearts of people who would break themselves out of jams or up through glass ceilings.
The idea that there’s a perfectly calibrated amount of force necessary to break yourself out of a jam is a fallacy that keeps you in the jam.
Humans have beating hearts and breathing lungs and bodies with rhythm and movement. We are not physically capable of applying a consistent amount of force to any situation.
Only robots can do that. Which is what makes them scary.
This fallacy keeps you controlled by the people who want you to be jammed. And don’t we all have a few backstage managers in our lives who feel more comfortable with us being in a certain place, and not outgrowing that?
It’s crazy how Trump calls Joe Rogan “weak” for apologizing. It’s beyond unfortunate that a man with that much power mistakes humility for weakness. I say, stay humble and also make no apology for apologies, and no apology for sass.
How many times have you closed the bedroom door on your sleeping partner and winced at applying a bit more force than you intended?
The door into our woodshop is an antique mortise lockset that I reused. To get it to latch properly you have to kind of slam the door and shake it at the same time. People who live in old houses will know what I mean. It’s impossible to close it without feeling like you did it too hard. Our current houseguests were too polite with it, didn’t slam it, and it stayed open all night last night. You’ve got to close that door with some spunk.
Some other people I admire who, in some people’s eyes, used “a little too much force,” are Julia Butterfly Hill, Colin Kaepernick and Edward Snowden.